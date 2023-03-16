Joint effort will add 22,600 trees to Iowa’s Volga River Rec Area

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More than 20,000 seedlings will be planted in Iowa’s Volga River State Recreation Area this spring thanks to a combined effort by Alliant Energy, the Arbor Day Foundation and the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.