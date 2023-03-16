Birders of all skill levels are invited to Iowa Ornithologists’ Union spring meeting, May 5 – 7, in West Des Moines

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Iowa Ornithologists' Union is celebrating it’s 100-year anniversary as part of its annual spring meeting, May 5-7, at the Stine Barn and grounds, 4000 Turnberry Drive, in West Des Moines. Anyone who enjoys birding is invited to attend and there is no requirement to attend the entire weekend.