Select the right arrow for the right game

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

This aluminum Easton 2020 shaft tipped with a stout, cut-on-contact broadhead weighs 650 grains and will take down dangerous bowhunting targets like Asiatic buffalo and bison.