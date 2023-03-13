Outdoor users reminded that mild winter means early ticks in Pennsylvania

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

We humans aren’t the only ones taking advantage of Pennsylvania’s mild winter. Black legged ticks are out and about, too – emerging early from leaf piles and soil to hunt for blood meals.