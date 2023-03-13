New York’s Bath Fish Hatchery manager, Ken Osika, retires

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Ken Osika doesn’t wet a line that often, but ironically he’s probably seen more fish in a given week than most ardent anglers see in a lifetime. While he only occasionally grabs a fishing rod himself, Osika’s job for the past 40 years has increased the chances of success for untold thousands of anglers who hit New York’s waters each year.