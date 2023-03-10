Iowa State’s Dr. James Pease addresses water-quality concerns for Iowa’s rivers, streams

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

More and more Iowans are understanding the issue facing clean water in the Hawkeye State. Dr. James Pease, emeritus associate professor of Natural Resource Ecology and Management at Iowa State University, recently presented a seminar on the topic titled “Reflections: Connecting Wildlife and Water Quality” where Pease discussed the importance of clean water in our lakes and river systems.