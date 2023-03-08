Nine people rescued from ice on Mississippi’s Lake Pepin in Minnesota

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Six adults and three children were rescued from a sheet of ice on Lake Pepin on Sunday night, according to the Goodhue County Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.