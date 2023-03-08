Kicking off this week’s broadcast with chatter from Publisher Rob Drieslein and Minnesota Editor Tim Spielman as they scrutinize some numbers from the 2022 deer hunting seasons. Then “Tackle” Terry Tuma, or “T3” as he’s affectionately known to anglers across North America and beyond, offers some late-ice panfishing tips. Old buddy and Backyard & Beyond contributor Stan Tekiela then jumps into the discussion with prime-time thoughts and tips on brewing your own maple syrup during the month of March. Tim Lesmeister and his Alaskan fishing guide son, Jason, help close the show with an update on the snow goose migration and the group’s collective thoughts on a new ebook examining the Alaska Department of Game and Fish decision to move the Chris McCandless bus in 2020.
Episode 426 – Final 2022 deer hunting season recap, late-ice panfish with ‘T3’, maple-syruping, and Alaskan ‘Into the Wild’ bus drama
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Beyond Minnesota: Wisconsin DNR plans to release wolf plan comments ‘eventually’
Wisconsin DNR agency spokesperson Katie Grant said in an email to The Associated Press that the DNR received about 4,000
WI Daily Update: Tree champions
Three Wisconsin men lauded for outstanding community service.
Minnesota House committee OKs boating education bill
The bill, as amended, was approved by the House Environment and Natural Resources Finance and Policy Committee last week. It