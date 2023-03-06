Minnesota high school marksman Tanner Barth to compete on Memphis’ rifle team

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An early invite to a practice from a friend sparked a passion for air rifle and small-bore rifle shooting for St. Michael's Tanner Barth. Now, Barth will continue that passion having officially signed with the University of Memphis to compete on its NCAA rifle team.