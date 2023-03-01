Minnesota’s Pro Tip of the Week: Tired of interference? Update your electronics

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When fishing with sonar in the winter, you might encounter problems with interference from other nearby units. This can be even more of an issue when you’re fishing in 25 to 35 feet of water because transducer cone angles widen in deeper water.