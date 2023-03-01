Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam has one broken egg, one egg ready to hatch in March

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Minnesota DNR’s EagleCam is celebrating its 10th anniversary, and the eagles the DNR’s camera is monitoring have laid two eggs for the 2023 season. The male and female will work together to hatch the remaining egg, likely by the end of March. If all then proceeds normally, the young eagle would fly around Fourth of July.