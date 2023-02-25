Episode 424 — Stories and issues from Pheasant Fest, including jointly produced segments via Modern Carnivore with Land Tawney and Katie McKalip from Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Top topic: expanding bison reintroduction efforts

Host and Outdoor News Publisher Rob Drieslein and Editor Tim Spielman recap some of the content they covered at last weekend’s Pheasant Fest and Quail Classic in Minneapolis. Spielman especially highlights chatter about the 2023 Farm Bill. Then Drieslein and Mark Norquist from Modern Carnivore co-host two segments that they recorded at Pheasant Fest with Land Tawney and Katie McKalip from Missoula, Mont.-based Backcountry Hunters and Anglers. Topics include big policy issues for 2023 like the corner crossing controversy in Wyoming plus long-term causes like bison restoration in North America. Tim Lesmeister helps bring the show to a conclusion with his take on how to legally search for antler sheds, and the Minnesota DNR setting limits for longnose and shortnose gar effective March 1.