This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

During the Pennsylvania Fish & Boat Commission’s quarterly meeting Jan. 23, the board approved a Cooperative Nursery Grant in the amount of $65,000 to the Potter County Anglers Club. The amount was one of the highest ever awarded for a cooperative nursery, and it may be a sign that the funding limits of the past no longer suffice for the needs of the present.