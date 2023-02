This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

For several reasons there were many years when there were very few predators in the Adirondacks. Coyotes didn’t really proliferate until about 1970, some believe because of three severe winters in a row in the early 1970s that left the woods littered with dead deer in the spring. I remember loggers wearing snowshoes in felling trees and 3-foot stumps in the spring. If you saw a deer in those days, it was something to talk about back at camp.