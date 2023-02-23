Thursday, February 23rd, 2023
Lake Champlain delivers three Vermont fish records in 2022

Vermont anglers set records on three occasions in 2022, all from Lake Champlain. The state’s burbot state record was broken twice in a two-month span. First by Matt Gingras (left) in February and then by Stephen Estes (center) in April. In May, Jacob Kinney (right), landed a 63.35-pound carp while bowfishing that beat the existing carp record set in 2021 by nearly 20 pounds. (Photos courtesy of Vt. Fish & Wildlife)
Vermont Fish and Wildlife recently announced that three fish caught in 2022 were certified as new state records. All three were pulled from Lake Champlain.
This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com.

