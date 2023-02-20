Monday, February 20th, 2023
My Account

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu
My Account
Monday, February 20th, 2023

Breaking News for

Sportsmen Since 1967

Main Menu
Menu

Size of bass in Lake Michigan’s harbors remains consistent

The Illinois DNR collected a total of 128 smallmouth bass, 64 largemouth bass and 234 rock bass from Lake Michigan's harbors during its 2022 Summer Harbor Assessment. (Stock photo)
Anglers who target bass in Lake Michigan’s harbors won’t be blown over by results of DNR’s most recent survey of Calumet, North Point and Waukegan. But they shouldn’t be disappointed, either.
digital devicesThis content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here.

Share on Social

Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Email

Hand-Picked For You

Related Articles

Copyright © 2023Outdoor News. All rights reserved.
Website Designed by Sievers Creative