Michigan Cuffs & Collars: Ammonia used to disturb beaver lodge

DISTRICT 1

• CO Phil Helminen and Probationary CO Pete Shambaugh were checking anglers ice fishing when they observed a group on snowmobiles drive around the lake and then leave. The COs observed several tip-ups and ice fishing equipment where the snowmobiles were driving. After almost an hour, the two individuals returned on snowmobiles to check the tip-ups. The two men stated that they made a mistake. Enforcement action was taken for unattended fishing lines.

• CO Phil Helminen and Probationary CO Pete Shambaugh were notified by an MSP trooper that he went to a call about shots fired at night at a residence. The trooper advised that based on what he had observed the homeowner may be hunting deer at night. The COs gathered hunting license information on the residents and then went to speak to them. It was determined that the man suspected of nighttime shooting was gone during the suspected time, but he was found to have shot two antlerless deer without a license and used his wife’s licenses to tag the deer. Deer remains were seized from the property and a report was submitted to the Dickinson County prosecutor for charges of taking deer without a license and tagging violations.

• CO John Kamps and PCO Steve Sajtar contacted an individual during deer season who had placed several bales of alfalfa and large amounts of corn around his residence to feed deer. The COs estimated that there were approximately 300 deer feeding around the house. Supplemental feeding is not allowed to take place during deer season and the subject had been feeding throughout all deer seasons. A citation was issued for feeding deer greater than two gallons.

DISTRICT 2

• COs Brandon Maki and Andrea Dani investigated the harvest of a spike antlered white-tailed deer near the Alger-Marquette county line. The hunter admitted he purchased the deer license the day after he shot the deer. A report is being submitted to the Alger County Prosecutor’s Office.

• COs Andrea Dani and Brandon Maki received an anonymous tip that a hunter shot a white-tailed spike deer and used his regular combination deer license. The COs arrived at the suspect’s residence and asked him about his deer season. He stated he shot the spike behind his house and tagged it with his combination tag. The suspect brought the COs the spike-antlered skull cap with the attached regular combination tag. The COs then notified the hunter in order to shoot a buck with his regular combination tag it was required to have at least three points on one side. The hunter stated he was unaware of such rule and thought it was a new rule change. A report will be submitted to the Marquette County Prosecutor’s Office.

• CO Michael Evink was patrolling state land on New Year’s Day 2023 when he observed a parked vehicle and determined that someone was hunting in the area. CO Evink continued to patrol and returned closer to the end of shooting hours to wait and check on the hunter. CO Evink gave the hunter close to 20 minutes past legal hunting hours then walked in. CO Evink contacted the hunter approximately 30 minutes after shooting hours sitting in his blind and still hunting with a loaded rifle. The hunter was very surprised to see him working on the holiday and admitted that he was aware when hunting hours ended. Additionally, he did not have any hunter orange with him. Law enforcement action was taken.

DISTRICT 3

• CO Chad Baldwin received information that a deer had likely been taken illegally near the end of deer season. COs Baldwin and Duane Budreau interviewed the suspect who admitted that for the past 25 years he would only purchase a license after shooting a deer. After a short discussion, a 7-point buck was located in the suspect’s barn that was untagged. The COs seized the deer, and the suspect was ticketed for possession of a deer with no license.

• CO Alexander Bourgeois responded to a complaint of a poached 8-point buck on New Year’s Day that was called into Alpena Central Dispatch. The deer was shot inside the city of Alpena where there is a no discharge of firearms ordinance. CO Bourgeois is working with the Alpena Police Department and the investigation is continuing.

• CO Dan Liestenfeltz contacted several anglers on West Twin Lake after dark. It was determined that one of the subjects was fishing with a total of five lines, two lines over the legal limit. CO Liestenfeltz also was able to observe the subjects smoking marijuana in and around the ice shanties. CO Liestenfeltz issued the subject a ticket for fishing with too many lines and written warnings for failing to have a name on tip-ups and for using marijuana in a public place.

DISTRICT 4

• CO Josiah Killingbeck assisted CO Angela Greenway with a complaint of a subject taking an over-limit of deer and hunting with the aid of bait. The COs interviewed the suspect, and a confession was obtained for taking a 6-point buck with the aid of bait. A report is being submitted to the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office.

• CO Josiah Killingbeck was patrolling an area where he had previously received complaints of road hunting. CO Killingbeck observed a vehicle stopped in the middle of the roadway with a passenger standing outside of the vehicle. The passenger ran back to the vehicle, jumped in and the vehicle began driving. CO Killingbeck activated his emergency lights, and the vehicle fled from CO Killingbeck and eventually lost control and went into a ditch. The driver fled the vehicle on foot. CO Killingbeck detained the passenger and eventually determined that the driver had warrants for her arrest. CO Killingbeck, along with deputies from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, tracked the driver through the snow where she was taken into custody without incident. Methamphetamine was recovered from the driver and the operator was lodged in the Lake County Jail on numerous felony charges.

• CO Tim Barboza responded to a complaint of people hunting ducks on Fremont Lake during the closed season. CO Barboza located the hunters and observed them shooting at ducks. CO Barboza asked the hunters what zone they were in and one of them replied “the Middle Zone.” CO Barboza advised the group they were in the South Zone which was closed and asked if they had looked at the guide. The group said no, they were just told that it was the Middle Zone. CO Barboza showed the hunters the map in the guide. CO Barboza began checking the hunter’s equipment and found one unplugged shotgun and several ducks. CO Barboza issued citations for taking waterfowl during the closed season and for hunting with an unplugged shotgun.

DISTRICT 5

• CO Jacob Hamilton was observing anglers on Manistee Lake when he noticed two of them with six tip-ups set up. The anglers were standing outside their ice shanty and when CO Hamilton approached, one of them turned around and quickly began reeling up a jigging pole just inside the shanty door. CO Hamilton asked how many lines they had out and the angler nearest to the shanty said he had three tipups out and was just checking the depth with the jigging pole; the second angler admitted to having three tip-ups out, as well as a jigging pole that was hidden in the corner of the ice shanty. A citation was issued for fishing with more than three lines.

REPORT OF THE WEEK

District 5

CO Charlie Jones received a complaint from central dispatch that a subject in Kalkaska County was attempting to disturb a beaver lodge by using chemicals. COs Jones and Jacob Hamilton arrived in the area to check the beaver lodge. Upon arrival, the COs noticed a small hole at the top of the lodge and a strong smell of ammonia. The COs interviewed the suspect at his residence, who admitted to pouring a gallon of ammonia into the lodge in hopes of driving the beavers from the area. The suspect was advised of the laws pertaining to disturbing the den or home of an animal. A report has been submitted and is pending review at the Kalkaska County Prosecutor’s Office.

• COs Josh Russell and Mike Haas had been looking for the responsible party who dumped a junk boat on state land in Clare County. After several interviews, the COs finally located a father and son who supposedly purchased the boat together. The son admitted to dumping the boat because his dad no longer wanted the boat and had instructed his son to get rid of it. A citation was issued for littering on state land.

• CO Kyle Bader and PCO Nick McNamee checked a truck parked on state land at a canoe access site on the Rifle River in Ogemaw County in late December. There were bags of corn in the back of the truck, a gun case, and .30-06 ammunition on the seat in the truck. Suspecting someone to be deer hunting with a rifle out of season, the COs contacted the owner of the truck when he came out of the woods at dark. The man was wearing camouflage but did not have a firearm or bow. He claimed to be taking pictures of squirrels. Having no reason to detain the man further, the COs let him be on his way. Then the COs commenced to search the state land locating a .30-06 leaning against a tree about 75 yards into the swamp. The COs re-interviewed the hunter who confessed to hunting deer with the rifle after the firearm deer season. The firearm was seized, and charges are being sought through the Ogemaw County Prosecutor’s Office.

This symbol denotes reports that Outdoor News editors find of special interest.

DISTRICT 6

• CO Ethan Gainforth had received a baiting complaint on public land. Upon checking the location, CO Gainforth followed the subjects’ footprints in the snow out to their ground blinds. CO Gainforth met the subjects as they were walking out. The one subject possessed a pump shotgun and immediately laid the gun down when he saw CO Gainforth. CO Gainforth explained to the subject that it was archery deer season only on public land on this day. CO Gainforth issued citations for hunting deer with a firearm during closed season and failing to remove non-natural ground blinds after every hunt in Zone 3 on a state game area. Verbal warnings were given for placing bait and failing to attach ID to the blinds.

• While patrolling sections of the Maple River SGA, PCO Jacob Robinson and CO Mike Haas contacted a subject checking his raccoon traps. The COs assisted the subject with checking his trap line and then followed him back to his vehicle where it was discovered that he did not have a valid trapping license, had a loaded/uncased rifle on the back seat of his car, and the vehicle lacked registration and insurance. Further investigation also revealed the subject had a felony warrant and two misdemeanor warrants for his arrest. He ultimately was arrested and lodged at the Gratiot County Jail for the warrants and received a citation for the licensing and firearm violations.

DISTRICT 7

• CO Anna Cullen received several complaints of a group of waterfowl hunters hunting a posted nature preserve in Muskegon County. CO Cullen contacted the group, who admitted to hunting the area. A citation was issued for the violation.

• CO Carter Woodwyk was patrolling the Fennville Farm in Allegan County for goose hunting activity. Upon checking a group of hunters, the CO discovered one of the hunters had a firearm that was unplugged and capable of holding more than three shot shells, was hunting without a state waterfowl license, and failed to sign their federal migratory bird hunting stamp. Enforcement action was taken.

• CO James Nason, with the help of Sgt. Chris Holmes, concluded a year-long investigation on a subject who had been shooting deer illegally over the past two years. A 10-count warrant was issued for various violations including hunting illegally, and using others’ kill-tags.

• CO Jackie Miskovich was patrolling the Muskegon SGA when she heard shooting down the road. CO Miskovich proceeded to the location and observed four individuals target shooting while standing right in front of a “No Target Shooting” sign. CO Miskovich contacted the individuals and they said that they would “take the chance” of getting caught and they also mentioned how there never used to be as many “No Target Shooting” signs around the area. CO Miskovich issued a citation for target shooting in a closed area.

DISTRICT 8

• CO Lisa Taube responded to a RAP complaint of recreational trespass in Shiawassee County. The landowner heard someone on his neighbor’s property shoot a gun at 9 p.m. on Dec. 16. The next morning, he discovered the imprint of a deer with a large blood spot on his property. There were also drag marks with a blood trail leading back to the suspect’s residence. During the investigation, it was discovered the suspect was using a floodlight over a bait pile when he shot the deer, after hours. The investigation is ongoing.

• CO Marc Mankowski responded to a trespass complaint where a gut pile was found by a landowner. CO Mankowski was able to follow tracks to a ground blind, with bait, where a deer had been shot. Tire tracks led to a nearby residence. An interview of the homeowner led to a different suspect who admitted to ignoring the no trespassing signs, not having permission to be on the property, shooting a 7-point buck over bait, and driving his truck on the land to retrieve the deer. The deer was seized, and charges are being sought in Eaton County.

• CO Marc Mankowski was notified by Eaton County Central Dispatch that multiple deer carcasses were dumped at the end of a dirt road. A piece of mail was found under a carcass with the name and address of a suspect. CO Mankowski conducted an interview, and the suspect admitted the deer belonged to him, but that his hunting buddy dumped the deer. The hunting buddy who admitted to dumping the deer. A ticket was issued for littering and the carcasses were removed.

• DNR received a tip from Child Protective Services in Eaton County that there was a deer taken unlawfully and body parts from the deer were scattered throughout the house. CO Marc Mankowski and the CPS worker conducted interviews and a woman admitted that she shot and dragged a deer into her house without tagging it. The deer was a 4-point buck and shot with a .30-06 rifle. Charges are being sought in Eaton County.

DISTRICT 9

• CO Cody Bourgeois was on patrol when he observed two hunters at the Proud Lake State Recreation Area.

One of the individuals was carrying a shotgun and stated he was deer hunting while the other individual was carrying a pellet gun.

Furthermore, the individual carrying the pellet gun did not have his hunting license or state identification on his person. The subjects were informed that state land was open to deer hunting for archery only. One hunter was issued a citation for no hunter orange and hunting with a firearm during archery season. The other hunter was issued a citation for no hunter orange and failing to provide a hunting license.

• CO Cody Bourgeois received a complaint about bait and several blinds behind a house. CO Bourgeois arrived at the house and observed two blinds and two ladder stands on the property. CO Bourgeois contacted the hunter who was in one of the blinds hunting over the bait. The suspect stated he has been baiting all season and has had no luck yet. The individual was issued a citation for hunting over bait in a closed area.

• CO Nicholas Ingersoll was patrolling a well-known ORV trespassing spot in Erie State Game Area when he observed headlights coming towards his patrol truck. CO Ingersoll stopped the driver and advised him he was in a closed area. The driver said he always does it and did not see the problem. CO Ingersoll advised him of the continuous damage they are doing back in the game area and issued him a citation for no ORV licenses and warned him for operating an ORV in a closed area.

• CO Jamie Salisbury and PCO Griffin Korican were on Belle Isle and made a traffic stop on a subject speeding well over the posted 25mph speed limit. The driver had 13 traffic warrants which were advise and release. He was issued a citation for driving while license suspended and given a warning for speed.