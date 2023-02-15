Wednesday, February 15th, 2023
Michigan Calendar of Events

IMPORTANT DATES

FEB.
18-19: Free
Fishing Weekend.

FEB.
26: Permanent
ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH
1: Pure
Michigan Hunt application period begins.

MARCH
1: Fox
hunting season ends.

MARCH
1: Muskrat,
mink and fox trapping season ends.

MARCH
1: Bobcat
hunting season ends in Units A, B, C.

MARCH
1: Permanent
ice shanties must be removed from southern Lower Peninsula lakes.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

FEB.
18: Whitetails
Unlimited Richmond Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Maniaci’s Banquet
Center, 69227 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062. Call Leroy Mikolowoski at (586)
255-0505 for more info.

FEB.
18: Whitetails
Unlimited Iosco County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Rushman Hall, 821
Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB.
18: Whitetails
Unlimited Ionia Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115
South Steele Street, Ionia. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB.
18: Pheasants
Forever South Central Michigan Chapter will hold its banquet and fundraiser
beginning at 6 p.m. at the The Fountains Banquet Center, 535 S. Riverview Drive,
Parchment, Michigan 49004. Contact Wayne Block at PheasantsForever76@gmail.com
for more info.

FEB.
25: Jackson
and Calhoun County Pheasants Forever banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Cascades Manor
House, Jackson, MI. Contact Landon Morse at (517) 513-2144 for more info.

FEB.
25: Whitetails
Unlimited Lapeer Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lapeer County
Center Building, 425 County Center Street, Lapeer, MI 48446. Contact Jeremy
Keefer at (810) 691-7176 for more info.

FEB.
25: Whitetails
Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Knights of
Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Ave., West Branch. Call Jim Gilbert at (989)
550-4828 for more info.

MARCH
3 or 4: Whitetails
Unlimited Livingston County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge,
2830 East Grand River, Howell, MI 48843. Call Jennifer DeGrandchamp at (517)
404-3245 for more info.

MARCH
4: Michigan
Wild Turkey Hunters Association will hold its 25th annual Banquet and Gun Raffle
beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Clare Church of the Nazarene in Clare. Contact
Gary Maas at (989) 588-1193 for more info.

MARCH
4: Whitetails
Unlimited Decatur Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560 North
Phelps Street, Decatur. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH
7: Whitetails
Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banquet will be held at Spring Lake Country Club,
17496 N. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for
more info.

MARCH
10: Whitetails
Unlimited Bay City Western Chapter Spring Fling begins at 5 p.m. at Forest
Edge, 4618 11 Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611. Call (989) 859-4170 for more info.

MARCH
11: Whitetails
Unlimited St. Joseph County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Sturgis
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091. Call Jim
Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH
11: St.
Clair County Pheasants Forever Chapter #74’s annual banquet and fundraiser
begins at 3 p.m. at Perch Point Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner Road, Fair
Haven, Michigan 48023. Contact Bob Watson at (906) 362-9472 or visit http://www.pheasantsforeverstclaircounty.com
for more info.

MARCH
11: Whitetails
Unlimited Caro Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus,
903 Ryan Road, Caro, MI 48723. Contact Dean Burke at (989) 550-3223 for more
info.

MARCH
15: Whitetails
Unlimited Michigan Northwest Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Hagerty Center, 715
E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515
for more info.

MARCH
15: Whitetails
Unlimited Romeo/Washington Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m,. at Capital
Banquet Center, 12350 31 Mile Road, Washington, MI 48095. Contact Art or Dawn
Rienas at (989) 269-6237 for more info.

MARCH
16: Whitetails
Unlimited Mecosta County Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Fraternal Order
of Eagles #2335, 8361 16 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI. Contact Randy LaPreze at
(231) 349-1395 for more info.

MARCH
18: Whitetails
Unlimited Cedar Springs Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the American Legion
Hall, 91 N. 1st Street, Cedar Springs, MI. Call Brian Egan at (616) 291-5335
for more info.

MARCH
18: Whitetails
Unlimited Sunrise Side Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Posen Community
Center, 10813 Michigan Avenue, Posen, MI. Contact Mark Lewandowki at (989)
766-9254 for more info.

MARCH
22: Whitetails
Unlimited Dundee Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Old Mill, 245
Toledo Street, Dundee, MI. Contact Scott Heck at (734) 216-5601 for more info.

SPECIAL
EVENTS

Multi-Lakes
Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan,
48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast,
2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry,
5:30-8 p.m.

Dundee
Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734)
777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer
County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd.,
Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland
County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston,
MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal
Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland
Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING
SPORTS

Big
Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103.
Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning
Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For
more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10
p.m.

Four
Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline
Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com.
Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer
County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For
more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle,
shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston
County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every
Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes
Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For
more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk,
Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland
County Sportsmen’s Club: 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346.
Archery shoots. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post
46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays
trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik
Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info
call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5
p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford
Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or
visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com
Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2
p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for
dates and times.

West
Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For
more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Oakland
County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston,
MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

SHOWS

FEB.
23-26: Outdoorama
will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (616) 447-2860 for
more info.

MARCH
4: Perch
Pointe Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner, Road, Casco, Twp. 48064, will hold its
annual outdoors show 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call (810) 278-5630 for more info.

MARCH
9-12: Ultimate
Sports Show-Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Call
(616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH
9-12: The
Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds will hold a camper
and RV show at the Blue Water Convention Center, 800 Harker St. in Port Huron.
Show hours are 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11a.m. to 5
p.m. Sunday. Call (517) 349-8881 for more info.

The
Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban
Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

MEETINGS

Detroit
Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m.,
Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver
Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30
p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland
Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club.
For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand
Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the
Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron
Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m.,
American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron
Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post
#200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West
Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens
Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan
United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin
Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes
Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8
p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post
46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at
the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne
County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock
Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734)
782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.

