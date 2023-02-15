Michigan Calendar of Events

IMPORTANT DATES

FEB.

18-19: Free

Fishing Weekend.

FEB.

26: Permanent

ice shanties must be removed from Lake St. Clair.

MARCH

1: Pure

Michigan Hunt application period begins.

MARCH

1: Fox

hunting season ends.

MARCH

1: Muskrat,

mink and fox trapping season ends.

MARCH

1: Bobcat

hunting season ends in Units A, B, C.

MARCH

1: Permanent

ice shanties must be removed from southern Lower Peninsula lakes.

BANQUET/FUNDRAISER

FEB.

18: Whitetails

Unlimited Richmond Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Maniaci’s Banquet

Center, 69227 Main Street, Richmond, MI 48062. Call Leroy Mikolowoski at (586)

255-0505 for more info.

FEB.

18: Whitetails

Unlimited Iosco County Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Rushman Hall, 821

Newman Street, East Tawas, MI 48730. Call (989) 310-0760 for more info.

FEB.

18: Whitetails

Unlimited Ionia Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Steele Street Hall, 115

South Steele Street, Ionia. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

FEB.

18: Pheasants

Forever South Central Michigan Chapter will hold its banquet and fundraiser

beginning at 6 p.m. at the The Fountains Banquet Center, 535 S. Riverview Drive,

Parchment, Michigan 49004. Contact Wayne Block at PheasantsForever76@gmail.com

for more info.

FEB.

25: Jackson

and Calhoun County Pheasants Forever banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Cascades Manor

House, Jackson, MI. Contact Landon Morse at (517) 513-2144 for more info.

FEB.

25: Whitetails

Unlimited Lapeer Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at the Lapeer County

Center Building, 425 County Center Street, Lapeer, MI 48446. Contact Jeremy

Keefer at (810) 691-7176 for more info.

FEB.

25: Whitetails

Unlimited West Branch Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Knights of

Columbus Hall, 601 Columbus Ave., West Branch. Call Jim Gilbert at (989)

550-4828 for more info.

MARCH

3 or 4: Whitetails

Unlimited Livingston County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the Elks Lodge,

2830 East Grand River, Howell, MI 48843. Call Jennifer DeGrandchamp at (517)

404-3245 for more info.

MARCH

4: Michigan

Wild Turkey Hunters Association will hold its 25th annual Banquet and Gun Raffle

beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Clare Church of the Nazarene in Clare. Contact

Gary Maas at (989) 588-1193 for more info.

MARCH

4: Whitetails

Unlimited Decatur Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the VFW Hall, 560 North

Phelps Street, Decatur. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH

7: Whitetails

Unlimited Spring Lake Chapter Banquet will be held at Spring Lake Country Club,

17496 N. Fruitport Road, Spring Lake. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for

more info.

MARCH

10: Whitetails

Unlimited Bay City Western Chapter Spring Fling begins at 5 p.m. at Forest

Edge, 4618 11 Mile Road, Auburn, MI 48611. Call (989) 859-4170 for more info.

MARCH

11: Whitetails

Unlimited St. Joseph County Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at Sturgis

Fraternal Order of Eagles, 1207 W. Chicago Drive, Sturgis, MI 49091. Call Jim

Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515 for more info.

MARCH

11: St.

Clair County Pheasants Forever Chapter #74’s annual banquet and fundraiser

begins at 3 p.m. at Perch Point Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner Road, Fair

Haven, Michigan 48023. Contact Bob Watson at (906) 362-9472 or visit http://www.pheasantsforeverstclaircounty.com

for more info.

MARCH

11: Whitetails

Unlimited Caro Area Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Knights of Columbus,

903 Ryan Road, Caro, MI 48723. Contact Dean Burke at (989) 550-3223 for more

info.

MARCH

15: Whitetails

Unlimited Michigan Northwest Deer Camp begins at 5 p.m. at Hagerty Center, 715

E. Front Street, Traverse City, MI 49686. Call Jim Kurdziel at (231) 894-1515

for more info.

MARCH

15: Whitetails

Unlimited Romeo/Washington Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m,. at Capital

Banquet Center, 12350 31 Mile Road, Washington, MI 48095. Contact Art or Dawn

Rienas at (989) 269-6237 for more info.

MARCH

16: Whitetails

Unlimited Mecosta County Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Fraternal Order

of Eagles #2335, 8361 16 Mile Road, Big Rapids, MI. Contact Randy LaPreze at

(231) 349-1395 for more info.

MARCH

18: Whitetails

Unlimited Cedar Springs Chapter Banquet begins at 5 p.m. at the American Legion

Hall, 91 N. 1st Street, Cedar Springs, MI. Call Brian Egan at (616) 291-5335

for more info.

MARCH

18: Whitetails

Unlimited Sunrise Side Chapter Banquet begins at 4 p.m. at Posen Community

Center, 10813 Michigan Avenue, Posen, MI. Contact Mark Lewandowki at (989)

766-9254 for more info.

MARCH

22: Whitetails

Unlimited Dundee Area Chapter Banquet begins at 5:30 p.m. at Old Mill, 245

Toledo Street, Dundee, MI. Contact Scott Heck at (734) 216-5601 for more info.

SPECIAL

EVENTS

Multi-Lakes

Conservation Club: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp., Michigan,

48382. For more info call Glenn Kruckenberg, (248) 363-9109 or visit www.multilakes.com. Country breakfast,

2nd Sunday of every month, 9-noon; Tuesday Bingo, 6:30 p.m.; Friday Fish Fry,

5:30-8 p.m.

Dundee

Sportsmans Club: DSC, 2300 Plank Road, Dundee, MI. For more info call (734)

777-2719. 4th Sunday, 3D Archery.

Lapeer

County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery shoots. 1212 North Lake George Rd.,

Attica, MI. For more info call (810) 724-6579.

Oakland

County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston,

MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Royal

Oak Archers: Archery lessons, shoots, leagues. 2762 Orion Road, Oakland

Township, MI 48363. For info call (248) 693-9799.

SHOOTING

SPORTS

Big

Bear Sportsmans Club: For more info call Dave Somset, (231) 362-3103.

Every Sunday Shooting 5 Stand & Trap, 10-2 p.m.

Chesaning

Area Conservation Club: 13750 Baldwin Rd., Chesaning, MI 48616. For

more info call Duane Moore at (989) 865-6940. Every Wednesday Trap, 6:30-10

p.m.

Four

Square Conservation Club & Sportsman’s Association: 6777 Cline

Road, Jeddo. For more info call (810) 327-6859 or www.foursquaresportsman.com.

Every Thurs. night indoor pistol shoot.

Lapeer

County Sportsmen’s Club: 1212 North Lake George Rd., Attica, MI. For

more info call (810) 724-6579. Cowboy shooting, handgun, muzzleloading, rifle,

shotgun, hunter’s education.

Livingston

County Wildlife Conservation Club: Trap shoots every

Tuesday 4 p.m.-dusk. For more info call (810) 231-1811.

Multi-Lakes

Conservation Assoc: 3860 Newton Road, Commerce Twp, MI, 48382. For

more info call Pete Cesaro, (248) 363-9109. Sporting clays: Thursdays 3-dusk,

Saturdays 10-3 p.m., Sundays noon-dusk.

Oakland

County Sportsmen’s Club: 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston, MI, 48346.

Archery shoots. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

Post

46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 8888 Dexter Townhall Rd. Dexter. Tuesdays

trap shooting, 4 p.m.

Qua-Ke-Zik

Sportsmans Club: 8731 West Riverside Dr, Saranac, MI 48881. For more info

call Mark Goss, (616) 642-9800. Open trap & skeet shooting every Tuesday 5

p.m.-dark and Sundays 10 a.m.-3 p.m.

Rockford

Sportsman Club: 11115 Northland Drive. For more info call (616) 866-4273 or

visit www.rockfordsportsmansclub.com

Skeet & Trap: Mondays 5-8:30 p.m., Thursdays 5-8:30 p.m., Sundays 10 a.m.-2

p.m. CMP, PRS22 action pistol events. Check our monthly calendar of events for

dates and times.

West

Walker Sportsman Club: 0-601 Leonard St. NW, Grand Rapids, MI. For

more info call Patrick Murray, (616) 453-5081. Open 7 days a week all year.

Oakland

County Sportsmen’s Club: Archery Shoots. 4775 Waterford Rd, Clarkston,

MI, 48346. For more info call (248) 623-0444.

SHOWS

FEB.

23-26: Outdoorama

will be held at Suburban Collection Showplace in Novi. Call (616) 447-2860 for

more info.

MARCH

4: Perch

Pointe Conservation Club, 7930 Meisner, Road, Casco, Twp. 48064, will hold its

annual outdoors show 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Call (810) 278-5630 for more info.

MARCH

9-12: Ultimate

Sports Show-Grand Rapids will be held at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. Call

(616) 447-2860 for more info.

MARCH

9-12: The

Michigan Association of Recreation Vehicles and Campgrounds will hold a camper

and RV show at the Blue Water Convention Center, 800 Harker St. in Port Huron.

Show hours are 2-8 p.m. weekdays, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, and 11a.m. to 5

p.m. Sunday. Call (517) 349-8881 for more info.

The

Progressive Detroit Boat Show: For more info www.detroitboatshow.net.

Suburban

Collection Showplace: For more info www.noviboatshow.com

MEETINGS

Detroit

Area Steelheaders: Last Tuesday of the month, 7:30 p.m.,

Polish/American Hall. For more info call Bob Mitchell, (586) 524-8887.

Downriver

Walleye Federation: 3rd Monday of every month, except Dec. 7:30

p.m., Westfield Center. For more info call Terry Pickard, (248) 520-0116.

Freeland

Conservation Club: 1st Wednesday of every month, 7 p.m., at the club.

For more info call Ken Balden, (989) 695-2641.

Grand

Blanc Huntsman’s Club: 2nd Sunday of each month, 5:30 p.m., at the

Clubhouse. For more info call (248) 321-9503.

Huron

Valley Sportfishing Club: 3rd Thursday of every month, 7:30 p.m.,

American Legion Post 200. For more info call Richard Montre, (734) 847-7814.

Huron

Valley Steelheaders: 3rd Thursday of the month. American Legion Post

#200. For more info call Carroll White, (734) 626-3112.

Metro-West

Steelheaders: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Livonia Senior Citizens

Activity Center. For more info call Henry Nabors, (248) 225-4964.

Mid-Michigan

United Sportsman Alliance: 2nd Tuesday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Twin

Ponds Sport Shop, Stanton. For more info call Dave Bean, (989) 831-4890.

Multi-Lakes

Conservation Assoc.: 3rd Wednesday of the month except November, 8

p.m., at the clubhouse. For more info call Sam Mullins, (248) 363-9109.

Post

46 Hunting & Fishing Club: 2nd Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., at

the Club. For more info call John Wilde, (734) 646-6132.

Wayne

County Quail Forever: 4th Monday of each month, 6:30 p.m., Flat Rock

Rec. Center, I-75 & Gibraltar Rd. For more info call Ed Moore, (734)

782-0329 or (734) 771-5607.