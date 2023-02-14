Pa. Ag Department offers CWD herd certification

From the Pa. Dept. of Agriculture

Harrisburg — There are two program options for premises that have farmed or captive chronic wasting disease susceptible species offered by the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

Participation in one of these programs is mandatory.

In either option, CWD testing is required with sampling performed by certified CWD technicians, accredited veterinarians or state/federal government officials.

Properly completed and signed chain-of-custody and submission forms must accompany all CWD samples for testing from the moment they leave the premises of the source herd until they arrive at the laboratory.

CWD Herd Certification Program is a voluntary program of surveillance and related actions designed to determine the CWD status of farmed or captive deer and elk herds.

Herds that complete five years of compliant participation in the program with no evidence of CWD will be designated as “certified.”

Herds start at fist-year status, and advance to the next level annually. After five consecutive years on the CWD Herd Certification Program, a certified status is achieved.

CWD Herd Monitored Program is a mandatory program of surveillance and related actions designed to monitor farmed or captive deer and elk herds for CWD.

Herd Monitored Program requirements differ from the Herd Certification Program, and a certified status cannot be achieved with the Herd Monitored Program.