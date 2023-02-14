Documentary takes hard look at Lake Erie algae plague

Toledo, Ohio — In 2014, the citizens of Toledo were forced to forgo drinking water for three days when a toxic algae bloom entered a city drinking water plant from Lake Erie.

This should have been a wake-up call for politicians, big agriculture, and citizens everywhere that freshwater resources are at risk of becoming toxic.

“The Erie Situation,” a new documentary film from the Great Lakes Young Professionals Network and produced by Great Lakes Outreach Media, explores the confluence of science, public sentiment, politics, and the powerful farming lobby as Ohio wrestles with how to confront the drivers of toxic algae in one of the Great Lakes.

The 72-minute documentary focuses on Point Place, Ohio, and the travails of one man in particular, Kenny Sabin. Point Place is a Toledo suburb right on the shore of Lake Erie, which has been plagued by toxic blue green algae for the past decade and a half.

“I stopped coming out here (on Lake Erie) because it seemed like every time I did I would get respiratory problems,” said Sabin, a boat builder and sailboat enthusiast.

In years past, July and August would find Sabin on the water more often than not.

“I choose not to go out any more because I choose my health over the lake,” said Sabin, who blames the algae for his breathing problems.

The problems that the cyanobacteria – or blue green algae – have caused for the lake are well-documented. The problem seems to have been magnified over the past decade in particular.

“It’s scary what I see,” Sabin laments. “You can sit in your boat for 15 minutes in this stuff (algae bloom) and your eyes start burning.”

The 2014 water crisis in Toledo served to open the eyes of the nation on the potential problems blue green algae can cause.

“It won’t happen in Toledo again because we have mechanisms now that we didn’t have in 2014,” said Rick Stumpf, a scientist with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

But, the cost of making sure such an event doesn’t happen again has been borne by the taxpayers of Toledo and Lucas County, said Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz.

“It is a shame that the ratepayers of northwest Ohio has been saddled with this bill,” the mayor said.

Authorities have drilled down to find the likely culprits of the algae runoff that affects the lake. It’s no big secret that the nitrogen and phosphorus entering the lake primarily come from agricultural sources, said Howard Learner of the Environmental Law and Policy Center. A full 90% of the phosphorus that comes into Lake Erie is derived from agricultural sources, Learner said in the film.

And, there’s been little progress over the past decade to stem the flow of nutrients into the lake, laments Jeff Reutter of the Nature Conservancy and formerly of Ohio Sea Grant.

A northwest Ohio farmer featured in the film, Joe Hammon, has completely transformed his farming practices in response to the runoff issue.

“I think it’s all of our responsibility to take care of the lake,” said Hammons, an organic dairy farmer in Defiance. “ … Whatever made us think we could spray deadly chemicals over hundreds of acres and no one is going to get hurt?”

The big issue, according to authorities speaking in the film, is the proliferation of Concentrated Animal Feeding Operations (CAFOS) in northwest Ohio. At last count, there were 775 of these “factory farms” in the Maumee River watershed.

These CAFOS produce millions of gallons of liquid manure, some of which makes its way into the Maumee River and Lake Erie. Therefore, all of the good farming practices in the world taken on by traditional farmers won’t make a difference in clearing up the blooms, said Sandy Bihn, executive director of the Lake Erie Waterkeeper Association.

“If we’re taking (phosphorus) out on one side, but then adding it on the other this lake is never going to recover,” Bihn said.

The meat and dairy industry, said Bihn, claim that instituting better manure handling practices for their megafarms would effectively put them out of business.

“No one wants to put them out of business, but we all have to be a part of the bigger solution,” Bihn said.

Toledo’s mayor, Kapszukiewicz, said the issue goes beyond politics, but it’s the northwest region’s citizens who are bearing the brunt of the burden.

“You bet we’re frustrated,” he said in the film. “We’re going to keep yelling until someone takes account for what’s going on in the lake.”

The operators of the CAFOS and other large farms in northwest Ohio “doubt the science” that their operations are the biggest driver of the annual Lake Erie blooms despite thousands of researchers who are actively studying the lake.

Hammon, the Defiance County organic farmer, believes in the science.

“I don’t know why we expect to be healthy when with every plant we grow we are surrounding them with toxins (in fertilizer),” he said. “ … I think most farmers know that the system is broken down.”

The film concludes with a public meeting in Point Place where the tiny town’s residents lament their current situation.

“We don’t know whether to eat the fish (out of Lake Erie),” said Point Place resident Darian Woodard. “We don’t know if it’s safe.”

Sabin, the Point Place boat builder, said he and his fellow residents will continue to press the state for a long-term fix.

“All of the politicians in the world aren’t going to fix it,” he said. “It’s the people.”

Public screenings of “The Erie Situation” are planned around the country in 2023.