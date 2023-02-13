Winter can be prime time to find new Minnesota lakes to fish

These long winter nights are great for going into hibernation mode. You plop down on a couch and watch TV or surf social media and do nothing. That’s one option.

Or, you could be productive and do some research into finding some untapped fishing holes to visit when the cold is behind us.

Northern Minnesota, in particular, is dotted with all kinds of small lakes that often require added effort to reach. As a result, they often harbor relatively untouched fishing potential. At the very least, getting to them makes for a fun adventure.

For me, exploration usually starts by surfing Google Earth and checking out those remote lakes.

Or maybe I’ve passed a lake while snowmobiling, duck hunting, or just out driving around and wondered how the fishing might be. Sometimes I’ll examine online maps for hours, looking at different lakes. When I find one that piques my interest, I jump on the DNR’s LakeFinder page to learn acreage, depth, water clarity, species present, and size structure of sampled fish.

Say what you will about the DNR, but one thing the agency for sure got right was the LakeFinder tool. It’s an incredible resource that most states simply don’t have. It really teaches you a lot about a fishery in just a few minutes.

You can physically explore backwoods honey holes any time, but doing so in winter has some advantages. There are hike-in designated trout lakes, both inside and outside of the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness that require some effort to reach. If you attempt that in summer, you’ll likely be contending with mosquitoes. And you’ll be relegated to fishing the shoreline, unless you opt to portage a canoe. Depending on the distance to the lake, portaging may or may not be an option. The trails to some of these lakes are unmarked or poorly marked, too.

By contrast, in winter, one thing is for certain: There will be no mosquitoes! Deep snow is a high probability, however. Depending on where you’re at, you may be able to snowmobile to the lake, but in some cases you’ll be restricted to skis, snowshoes, or good old-fashioned boots. Or maybe a dogsled team.

If I’m trying a trout lake for the first time, I often wait until after opening day, when others have blazed trails – both to make travel easier, and also so I know where I’m going. And I much prefer pulling my gear in a light sled to portaging a canoe.

Another reason I like to explore lakes in winter is the rock hazard, or lack thereof. There are a lot of shallow, rocky lakes with tannin-stained water in the northland that seem to seek out the propellers of boat motors. These lakes are a lot less scary when they’re frozen and there’s no concern about prop damage.

It might seem hard to believe, but there are a lot of lakes in northern Minnesota that don’t see an angler all winter! In some cases, a county might now plow a rural road, meaning you’re in for a snowmobile ride or a long walk to even get to a lake.

A couple of my favorite lakes are accessible by rough logging roads that I dare not travel by truck without relatively new tires. One lake in particular is five miles down a logging road and it takes an hour to get there, so you can do the math on how bumpy that road is. I shudder at the thought of what that road would do to a boat trailer. Plus, there’s no place to turn around at the end – if you’re trailering a boat, anyway.

But traveling that road is a breeze with a snowmobile, and as a result, I ice-fish it more than I open-water fish it. The fishing is worth the trip.

Some lakes have no designated public accesses, but they can be accessed by bushwhacking through public land. I have no desire to portage a canoe through the woods without a trail, but I’m hoping to get to one particular perch lake yet this winter by pulling a light sled behind me while donning snowshoes. If the rumors are true, the fishing should be worth the hike.

Creeks can open up new travel corridors to untapped lakes. Sometimes a lake can be accessed only by a creek running that runs beneath a road overpass. Or sometimes a creek flowing from one lake to another creates a perfect travel route.

That said, creeks scare me. Even in sub-zero temperatures, I’ve seen plenty of creeks wide open. If you opt to hike them, do so with a partner and bring rescue equipment and extra clothes in a dry bag.

Part of the fun of fishing for me is exploring new waters. And every winter, I get a hankering to get off the grid and find some untapped fishing options. The scouting is enjoyable, but for me, it’s all about the journey. I’ve buried snowmobiles in deep snow or slush, broken through thin ice along a creek, and huffed and puffed up and down hills while pulling a sled full of gear – just to reach some of those honey holes. A lot of times, the fishing was worth the sweat.