Battle continues in fight to eliminate Eurasian watermilfoil from Iowa’s Okoboji

The news early last fall that the exotic invasive plant Eurasian watermilfoil had been discovered on the lower Okoboji chain (all but West Lake Okoboji) was a shock to residents and nonresidents.

Eurasian watermilfoil forms thick mats in shallow areas of a lake. It grows quickly, and blocks off sunlight below the lake’s surface that then kills off other native plants that fish and other underwater species rely on for food and shelter.

According to Mike Hawkins, district fisheries biologist at the Spirit Lake Hatchery, the discovery was made in late August during the DNR’s ongoing surveillance program, which happens twice each summer at 153 different sites throughout the lakes as an early warning system for invasive species. The survey earlier in the summer had found nothing out of the ordinary.

Then in late August came the discovery. The largest area was around the boat ramp on Upper Gar. That was certainly problematic with all the boats entering and leaving. That area was treated with a herbicide immediately. Additional surveys showed Eurasian watermilfoil in multiple areas in East Okoboji, Minnewashta, Lower Gar, and of course, Upper Gar.

“What followed was an extraordinary effort to put together a plan (unique in its scale and timing) and to find the $300,000 to pull off this monumental task of treating the entire lower system,” Hawkins said. “As the Iowa Great Lakes area often does, we rose to the challenge.”

The Okoboji Protective Association, East Okoboji Lakes Improvement Corporation, Dickinson County Supervisors, and Dickinson County Taxpayers Association matched the Iowa DNR’s contribution in a matter of weeks. Other organizations and cities were also standing by if more funds were needed. Meanwhile, the DNR’s biologists were working with consultants and product manufacturers to develop this aggressive plan.

It was determined that the aquatic herbicide Sonar A.S. was the best choice for the treatment because it has very little effect on native aquatic plants, is easy to apply and has the potential to eradicate Eurasian watermilfoil. According to Hawkins, “Sonar A.S. and the active ingredient fluridone has an excellent safety profile. The EPA has labeled this herbicide for even the most sensitive areas and in lakes used as drinking water sources. There are no restrictions on fishing, swimming, or irrigation during or after the application. In fact, the EPA label does not have applicator personal protective equipment requirements.”

It has been successfully used to eradicate Eurasian watermilfoil on smaller lakes and ponds in Iowa since the 1990s.

“However, this effort on 2,240 acres is one of the largest and most logistically challenging of its kind ever performed in the nation,” Hawkins said.

The plan

On Sept. 20-21, the Iowa DNR made the first application of a targeted herbicide treatment. For success, the herbicide must stay in contact with the plant for a long period of time, preventing it from making food from sunlight, eventually starving it. The concentration of the herbicide must be maintained into the spring of 2023 to accomplish this.

“Water samples are pulled from each lake segment every couple of weeks and additional doses are calculated and administered to each lake section as needed,” Hawkins said. “The herbicide and the application method are designed to have minimal impacts on native plants. Because of the timing of the treatment, another invasive plant, curly-leaf pondweed, will also be mostly eliminated in the treated areas. However, because this plant forms a kind of seed bed, the treatment will likely only have one year of control.”

A mid-winter update

A week after the first application, Hawkins said they took the first FasTest consisting of a 2-ounce water sample in the middle of each lake segment. The samples were sent to the herbicide manufacturer’s laboratory in North Carolina for analysis.

“Initial concentrations looked very good and well within our target range,” Hawkins said. ”We have been taking samples every few weeks and adjusting the concentration with small amounts of herbicide as needed. During the latest round of samples on December 20, the herbicide concentrations in all lake segments was between 3.4 and 4 parts per billion. This is exactly where we wanted to see it. Our staff have been very pleased with how things have been going.”

The future

Herbicide concentration monitoring will continue through the spring.

Spring rains and snowmelt will dilute the concentration, requiring more product to be added. As the Eurasian watermilfoil germinates early this spring, it will get its final dose, with the goal of eliminating anything left over after the fall treatment period. Plant sampling throughout the spring and summer will give an indication of whether it has been wiped out. As more data is gathered, the DNR and project partners will provide the community with updates.