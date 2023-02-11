Minnesota DNR rescues bear trying to hibernate in a culvert

The DNR reported via Facebook on Monday that a bear that chose to hibernate in a culvert alongside a road near the northern Minnesota town of Wannaska in Roseau County was moved by DNR officials and placed in a wildlife sanctuary.

Local residents had told state officials the bear was “stuck.” According to the DNR, “melting snow can sometimes flood bears out of culverts, and that’s what happened … the culvert started to flood and (the) bear got stuck in deep snow and ice.” The bear, which was anesthetized prior to its relocation, was estimated to be about 6 years old and weigh about 375 to 400 pounds.

The DNR warned people not to bother sleeping bears. In this case, people tried to dig the bear out, in addition to attempting to feed it products from cat food to lettuce to Pop-Tarts and a dead sucker.