Michigan Natural Resources Commission eyes bear regulation changes

Muskegon, Mich. — The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is considering a slate of changes to bear regulations for the 2023-24 seasons, with broad support from hunting groups.

The DNR proposed Wildlife Conservation Order 2 of 2023 at the February NRC meeting to make a dozen changes, all of which were vetted and supported at the Michigan Bear Forum in August.

They include prohibiting field points, excluding rimfire ammunition, and a clarification about manufactured wood products at bait sites.

Current law prohibits wood products at bait sites on public or commercial forest lands, but law enforcement “expressed concern that the term ‘wood products’ may be interpreted to include hollow logs, tree cookies, or cut sections of logs,” the proposal reads.

“As a result, the proposed change would clarify that these types of wood products are legal. Only manufactured wood products, such as plywood, lumber, etc., would be prohibited.”

DNR officials also propose a ban on “stupefying substances” in bear bait, which are not explicitly prohibited currently.

DNR Large Carnivore Specialist Cody Norton told Michigan Outdoor News that change is in response to hunters who have attempted to use expired melatonin supplements in bait in hopes of keeping them closer, or sleepier.

“We have provisions in law right now that you can’t use drugs,” he said, “but the melatonin example didn’t quite fit the definition of what’s prohibited.”

Another suggestion involves wanton waste, and would require hunters to salvage the edible meat of a harvested bear, with exceptions for bears taken in an emergency situation or meat unfit for human consumption.

The DNR is also suggesting a change in the definition of bear cub from what’s currently less than one year old, to a measurement of 42 inches in length. Other proposed changes would allow hounds to fill a bear damage permit, and nighttime shooting for bear damage permits.

The order addresses bait barrels on private land, as well, allowing for either holes of one inch or less, or 22 inches or larger. The intent is to allow shaker barrels with baits that could attract deer, though a two-gallon limit would apply.

“The allowed hole diameters would be either too small, or too large for a bear or non-target species to become stuck,” the order reads.

Mike Thorman, a bear forum member representing hound hunters, said the hole regulations make sense, but the limit on corn and certain baits does not, and he’d prefer to lift the limit.

“It’s just silly they won’t do that, because you can bait with granola right on the ground,” he said.

The recommendation is for “allowing up to two gallons of any baits that attract deer and elk to be used at a bear bait site if inaccessible to deer and elk, during the entire bear baiting period and in areas where it is legal and illegal to bait and feed deer and elk.”

“Baits that attract deer and elk used to bait bear during the open deer baiting period and in areas open to deer and elk feeding don’t need to be inaccessible to deer,” the proposal reads.

Another suggested change would allow ground blind placement 31 days before the season, while the final recommendation would shift the season dates in the northern Lower Peninsula.

The proposal would start the bait hunting season a day earlier to give bait hunters a full weekend without hounds, a move designed to reduce potential conflicts between bear hunters. The dates also coincide with the youth deer hunt.

The change also would add an additional day at the end of the season for dog-only hunting, though Thorman said hound hunters didn’t demand the extra time.

“The bait hunters asked to have that day and the hound groups didn’t oppose it,” he said. “We didn’t even want an extra day at the end. We didn’t want to be involved with our dogs on the Liberty Hunt weekend.”

Norton acknowledged the change could lead to more bait hunters with a full weekend, but said the DNR’s model compensates for any harvest increase.

“If anything, we’d expect a slight increase in hunter success,” he said. “If success did go up a measurable amount, that would lower the number of licenses we put out in the future.”

Justin Tomei, policy assistant with Michigan United Conservation Clubs, said the changes were supported broadly at the August bear forum, though MUCC “would like to see the bait barrels to be used on public land, as well.”

The proposed regulation changes, along with suggested harvest and license quotas, were presented to the NRC for information Feb. 9, and commissioners can take action at their March 9 meeting at Shanty Creek Resort in Bellaire.