Ohio Outdoor News fishing and hunting report — Feb. 10, 2023

It’s mid-February already and there’s been no fishable ice anywhere in Ohio, save for a few days in late December when the “bomb cyclone” hit the state. As a result, fishing pressure has been extremely light throughout the Buckeye State, and this issue’s fishing report reflects that fact.

Several of the regions have been pared down to just a couple of lakes. We’ll again expand the fishing reports to more lakes once the weather turns and more fishermen are able to get out.

On the hunting side of the ledger, deer archery season was wrapping up as we were working on this issue of Ohio Outdoor News. By all indications, it’s been a banner deer hunting season for numbers, with the total expected harvest to be north of 200,000. Rabbit hunting is about the only game going right now and that will continue until the end of the month.

Central Region

Alum Creek Lake (Delaware County) – With skim ice covering much of the lake at the time of this writing in early February, anglers were fishing from the safety of the aerated docks at the marina for crappies and bluegills. They’re using wax worms and small minnows tipped on a jig to catch crappies up to 10 inches and smaller bluegills. It’s a tough stretch of year for open water fishing, and we’re not hearing much in the way of saugeye catches.

Buckeye Lake (Fairfield, Licking, Perry counties) – It’s the same story at Buckeye as it is at Alum Creek: skim ice making open water fishing a tough proposition. Before the cold snap, anglers were catching good size saugeyes on tube jigs and swimbaits, which should be the pattern again when this issue of Ohio Outdoor News hits mailboxes. The long-range forecast calls for a warm up in temperatures, which should serve open water anglers better.

Indian Lake (Logan County) – Ice fishing tactics have been productive at Indian over the past two weeks even with a lack of suitable ice cover on the lake. Anglers are catching saugeyes on smaller ice jigs tipped with spikes or minnows. We’ve seen some mention of fishermen using Swedish Pimple-type lures tipped with the meat to catch fish up to 19 inches or so. Yellow perch and crappies have also been in the angler creel.

Northwest Region

Maumee River (Lucas County) – Water temperature as of Feb. 2 was a cool 32 degrees and water clarity was about 4 inches. Maumee Bait and Tackle reports that some crappies are being caught in the creeks with high water dominating the river proper. The marinas out toward Lake Erie have been producing some nice bluegills. Steelhead fishermen have been picking up some nice specimens after the rain and snow melt we had the last couple of weeks. It’s brought the tributaries up to nice, cold fishable levels.

Maumee Bait and Tackle, www.maumeetackle.net

Nettle Lake (Williams County) – This smallish, 95-acre lake in Williams County in far northwest Ohio is a decent place to search for crappies. Channel catfish have been stocked in the past by the ODNR Division of Wildlife, and the locals say there are some northern pike in the lake.

Northeast Region

Nimisila Reservoir (Summit County) – Panfish is the name of the game at Nimisila, especially through the winter months. Anglers can catch decent size crappies and bluegills on a regular basis, ice or no ice. Yellow perch, though, might be the star of the show here, according to the ODNR Division of Wildlife. The lake holds a good population of perch right up to the 11-inch range or so. Largemouth bass is also a highlight here. For a full report on Nimisila, see the back page of this issue of Ohio Outdoor News.

Mosquito Creek Lake (Trumbull County) – Anglers are fishing the various docks around Mosquito for panfish with some success. With a lack of ice fishing at press time, fishermen were simply standing on the docks and fishing as though they are fishing through the ice. Small baits, such as ice jigs tipped with some type of meat, is the key to get these panfish to bite right now. Crappies are taping up to a respectable 12 inches and bluegills up to 10. Walleye fishing has been super slow, according to local angler reports.

Southwest Region

Rocky Fork Lake (Highland County) – The crappie bite off the docks continues to be the hot ticket at Rocky Fork. Same baits as the last time we reported on this lake – small jigs tipped with spikes or minnows. Crappies are taping up to a respectable 10 inches. Fishing pressure has been light with the cold temperatures but the forecast calls for a warm up.

East Fork Lake (Clermont County) – Fishermen are catching white bass, hybrid striped bass, and crappies at East Fork right now. They’re using Bobby Garland swimbaits or jig and minnow combinations fished in 14 to 16 feet of water to catch fish. The spillway is always a popular option at this time of year as well. An angler can catch any of the above-mentioned species at the spillway, too.

Caesar Creek Lake (Warren, Clinton, Greene counties) – Crappies and saugeyes are the two species prominently mentioned in the fishing reports for this southwest Ohio lake. With temperatures warming up in the long-range forecast, it might be a good time to get out the kayak and search out some of these fish. A word of caution, though. Water temperatures will continue to be cold throughout the winter even when air temperatures warm up. Flotation devices are a must at any time of year. Keep a cell phone handy in a dry bag as well in case you run into trouble.

Southeast Region

Salt Fork Lake (Guernsey County) – About the only fishing we’ve seen reported was shore fishing opportunities near the cabin area of the lake. One angler reports catching a small muskie on a jig and wax worm combination right off the shoreline. With a predicted warm up in temperatures, crappies should be biting when this report arrives in mailboxes. They should be gearing up for the spring spawn and hungry.

Piedmont Lake (Belmont County) – Where have the white bass gone on Piedmont? That is a popular question at this time of year when in previous years the white bass were thick on lakes like Piedmont. Most of the fishing at this time of year is confined to the dam area. Crappies have been reported in recent days, with anglers catching them in deeper drop offs right off the rocks.

Lake Erie Region

Western Basin

Walleyes

Where: Anglers launching out of Cranberry Creek in recent days have found the walleyes, according to local reports. The best depth was 40 feet of water for anglers using gold pattern deep diving Bandits, Perfect 10s and Chrome Reapers.

Yellow perch

There haven’t been many reports at all of anglers catching or even seeking out perch.

Central Basin

Walleyes

Where: Anglers casting off the rocks at Edgewater with Smithwick Perfect 10s and Rapala Husky Jerks in a variety of patterns are landing walleyes, perch, and steelhead. Some of the walleyes have been nice fish, over 20 inches at times.

Yellow perch

The Edgewater rocks for shore fishermen has been the top spot for perch anglers.

Steelhead (Cleveland Metroparks)

Area streams have significant slush and ice formation as of Feb. 2, but conditions may improve into the weekend with a bit of a warm-up forecasted. Anglers this week have been doing well using dime to nickel size spawn bags (in varied colors), lightweight marabou/hair/tube jigs tipped with a few wax worms or spikes, soft or hard salmon egg size beads, and live and salted emerald shiners – all drifted under a float. The size of the larger fish continues to be outstanding this year, with quite a few steelhead exceeding 30 inches in length in the mix. A good number of steelhead have migrated well upstream in the Rocky and Chagrin rivers, as well as others streams, with fish being well distributed throughout the watersheds. As a tip, when other area streams are slushy the Cuyahoga River tends to ice up more slowly and may be worth your time to explore.

Cleveland Metroparks recently stocked Wallace (1,400 pounds) and Ranger (100 pounds) lakes with the second (and final) round of winter trout and Shadow (750 pounds), Ledge (650 pounds) and Judge’s (100 pounds) lakes were scheduled to receive fish on Feb. 3.

These stocking locations and quantities are a duplication of the 3,000 pounds of trout stocked back in mid-December. The majority of the fish are 1-pound rainbow trout, but a good number of golden rainbow, brown, brook, and even some tiger trout and another single albino brook trout (stocked at Wallace Lake).

Note: the daily limit at Wallace, Ledge, Ranger and Judge’s lakes is 3 trout/angler and the limit at Shadow Lake and the Ohio and Erie Canal is 5 trout/angler. The trout often bite well on colorful dime size balls of Power Bait dough, a wax worm or two on a small marabou or tube jig, and jigging spoons.

The ice on local lakes is not safe to walk on at this time, but anglers can target these fish through the thin ice from the safety of fishing docks/platforms and areas where the shoreline slopes more rapidly into deeper water.