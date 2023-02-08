Lower Mississippi walleye strain gaining prominence in southern Minnesota lakes

New Ulm, Minn. — The Minnesota DNR is wrapping up a five-year study that’s shown a particular strain of walleyes in southern Minnesota can help maintain and potentially expand the population of walleyes in the region’s lakes.

During the past five years, the DNR has performed a “paired stocking” program that’s included the Lower Mississippi strain of walleyes and a northern strain in select southern lakes. Data have shown that LMS walleyes are outperforming the northern strain by 80% to 90% in most of those water bodies.

The project has centered on Lake Sarah, in northern Murray County, where DNR biologists say LMS walleyes naturally are reproducing. Information gleaned will allow DNR Fisheries managers in the south to determine how to make this strain most effective.

“There’s this thought process, well, the original thought is in southern Minnesota you shouldn’t have natural reproduction of walleyes,” said Ryan Doorenbos, DNR Windom-area fisheries supervisor. “Lo and behold, the only way those genetics can be passed along is with natural reproduction.”

In the 1980s and early 1990s, there wasn’t a specific strain of walleyes in the southern part of Minnesota. Jack Lauer, the DNR’s southern region fisheries manager, said typically different strains of fish will be kept local for genetics and habitat reasons.

For example, the DNR wouldn’t put Fergus Falls-area walleye fingerlings in Grand Rapids lakes because the genetics and strains of fish are completely different in the two areas. Because the southern part of the state didn’t have a dedicated strain, various strains of fish were stocked during the 1980s.

In 1991, walleye stocking stopped at Lake Sarah and other lakes in the south. In 2013, genetic surveys were taken on Lake Sarah, and the LMS strain was found.

Loren Miller, DNR geneticist, said he discovered walleyes stocked in Lake Sarah came from fry hatched from the Cannon River near Waterville. After doing genetics testing of the walleyes from Lake Sarah and from the Cannon River, Miller saw a strong match to declare this strain the Lower Mississippi Strain.

“As I added (other southern lake genetics) to my DNA fingerprint profiles, I started to see the match of the Lake Sarah population to some of these southern locations and in particular at first it was the Cannon River system,” Miller said. “The Waterville office and hatchery are there and for decades had been stocking out northern strains of walleyes in that area, and yet you could still see this signature of this different genetic strain that was persisting in that system – even though they quit doing a Cannon River egg take back in the ’80s.

“So, for decades, obviously through natural reproduction, this strain was persisting even though we’d stocked millions of northern fry on top of them,” he said.

Since 2013, the DNR has continued to learn more about Lake Sarah and LMS walleyes.

Doorenbos said they started taking walleye eggs from Lake Sarah in 2015. They also started stocking Lake Sarah walleye fry into local lakes in 2015. It started with five lakes being stocked in 2015 and grew to nine lakes. Now, the DNR is stocking 89 lakes with Lower Mississippi-strain walleyes.

Craig Soupir, DNR Waterville area fisheries supervisor, said the only source of eggs harvested is coming from Lake Sarah. They’re trying to find another source in the Waterville area.

He added they’ve been running surveys in his area of Waterville. They found a good amount of LMS in not only the Cannon River and the lakes connected to the river, but also in lakes not connected to the river.

Soupir said that 84% of the walleyes sampled out of Lake Washington were Lower Mississippi strain, which is showing strength to potentially be another lake for egg harvesting besides Lake Sarah.

“So, it had to be something that we stocked, and I did some tracking,” Soupir said. “We put some fry in Eagle Lake and we had taken fish out of Eagle Lake as fingerlings, and we put them into Lake Washington back from 1980 to 1991.

“Now, about 84% of the population is LMS even though we’re stocking other stuff on top of it,” he said. “It’s reproducing out there and we didn’t know it and here we are stocking other strains on top of it and didn’t know.”

Dale Logsdon, DNR Fisheries research biologist, has been involved in the paired stocking program. He discussed the project details and how they’ve come to the conclusion that LMS is outperforming the northern strain in those specific southern lakes.

Basically, the LMS eggs come from Lake Sarah and the northern strain come from Pine River. Both strains of walleye eggs come to the Waterville fish hatchery and are hatched on the same day. The fish are treated with oxytetracycline, to differentiate between the strains.

The Windom and Waterville fisheries staff picks up the two different strain fry and goes out to the experimental lakes. Then, they release the two strains side-by-side, half of each. Then, DNR staff comes back to these lakes in the fall – late September or early October – and uses nighttime electrofishing to collect samples of fingerlings in each of the lakes.

These fish are brought back to the Waterville hatchery and tissue samples are collected and sent to Miller for genetics testing. Logsdon will use a special microscope to figure out which fish have been treated with oxytetracycline.

Miller said that the results have shown that every lake in this experiment has favored the LMS strain – about 80% to 90% better. He added that the lowest it’s been ever in this project was 60% to 70% in favor of LMS.

With these results back and the evidence being clear that LMS walleyes are naturally reproducing and favoring the habitats, the question is, what happens next? The answers to that question are still up in the air. There are also some ancillary concerns about the strain even though LMS is becoming prevalent in the south.

“If Lake Sarah’s walleye population died because of a severe winter or anything, the LMS strain would die with it,” Lauer said. “That’s why it’s important to find other (lakes like Sarah) in the area to continue growing the LMS strain.”

Soupir said DNR Fisheries in the south is trying to find potential self-sustaining lakes for the LMS strain to naturally reproduce. He added that one of the options to produce a source near Waterville is the Cannon River by Lake Tetonka.