Chickadee-checkoff: A simple way to fund Iowa’s Wildlife Diversity Program

It’s that time of year for two hated words: tax time! Not fun, but it’s part of being a citizen, and this year the filing date deadline is April 18.

You can help wildlife on the Iowa State Tax form, via Section 9: Tax Credits and Check-off Contributions. There, Iowans can choose to donate a specific dollar amount to the Chickadee Check-off. Each dollar goes directly to Iowa’s Wildlife Diversity Program, which funds vital work for all non-game wildlife in the state.

Non-game wildlife are the 1,000-plus species such as songbirds, bald eagles, salamanders, turtles, monarchs and bees and more that make up most of the wildlife in Iowa. The Chickadee Check-off is one of the only funding sources for the Iowa DNR’s Wildlife Diversity program, which is responsible for these species.

It’s an easy way to help ensure that Iowa’s non-game wildlife can be both protected and enhanced by improving wildlife habitat, restoring native wildlife, providing opportunities for citizens to learn about Iowa’s natural resources and much more.

Stephanie Shepherd, wildlife biologist with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Wildlife Diversity program, shared how important this program is. In the most recent data released in 2021, more than 6,200 Iowans contributed nearly $150,000 to the fund. That sounds like a lot, but consider this: If every Iowa taxpayer donated just $1, it would bring $1.6 million for wildlife and nature conservation.

Let’s look deeper at the program.

The Chickadee Check-off story history

The Chickadee Check-off was established by the Iowa Legislature in 1981 to allow Iowans to contribute on the Iowa State Tax form to a fund set up for the conservation of over a 1,000 species of wildlife in the state of Iowa. The fund is known as Iowa’s Wildlife Diversity Program.

Donations to the check-off are tax deductible on the next year’s tax form. The check-off is on line 57 of Iowa Tax Form 1040, and it’s either automatically deducted from the refund or added to the amount owed.

“We are thankful for those who donated to wildlife conservation with their tax refunds as the funds go directly to habitat development and restoration programs for some of Iowa’s most vulnerable animal species,” Shepherd said.

According to Shepherd, the Wildlife Diversity Program has this focus:

Research and Surveys– provide important information about wildlife populations.

Land acquisition– provide habitat for rare, endangered or declining species, and provide opportunities for wildlife appreciation.

Education– foster appreciation for wildlife through public events and publications.

Management– work with public land managers & private landowners to provide habitat for wildlife.

Re-introductions– restore depleted native wildlife species to Iowa such as the osprey, peregrine falcon, trumpeter swan, river otter, and greater prairie-chicken.

Listed below are samples of recent and current projects:

Monitoring frogs and toads, bald eagles, and colonial water birds through the Volunteer Wildlife Monitoring Program (VWMP).

Developing and designating a statewide system of Bird Conservation Areas (BCAs).

Multiple Species Inventory and Monitoring (MSIM) program. MSIM is a standardized, statewide survey that provides a basic inventory of Iowa’s wildlife. A baseline for long-term monitoring of Iowa wildlife populations.

Leading monarch butterfly conservation efforts in Iowa and nationwide.

Enhancing native remnant prairies and wood turtle stream habitat on public and private land.

Partnering with ISU Wildlife Extension to create and publish a Guide to Iowa’s Mammals.

Creating and implementing Iowa’s Wildlife Action Plan, a 30-year plan for wildlife diversity and habitat conservation in Iowa.

Creating and implementing a Barn Owl Recovery Plan.

New this year, if potential donors miss donating on the tax form, they can still make a donation to the non-game program on the web at https://programs.iowadnr.gov/donations.