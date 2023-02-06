Niagra River offers New Yorkers up-close views of the beautiful bald eagle

“Time keeps on slippin’, slippin’, slippin’

Into the future …

I wanna fly like an eagle

To the sea

Fly like an eagle, let my spirit carry me…” — “Fly Like an Eagle” – Steve Miller Band

So goes the ethereal song that Steve Miller released back in 1976, using the proud and mighty bald eagle to help get his musical point across. I have always revered and admired the majestic bird, first adopted as our national symbol way back in 1782 when it became an important component of the Great Seal of the United States.

As I was driving north to Newfane, N.Y. from Lockport last month, movement caught my eye as a big bird flew overhead. The unmistakable signature of a white head and tail drew my attention and I immediately pulled over to view the feathered friend. Bald eagle! It gave me chills as I watched it disappear over the tree tops to the west. Where was it going?

It took me back more than 50 years to my first recollection of experiencing a bald eagle in the wild. It was a float trip down a slow, meandering section of the Snake River out of Jackson Hole, Wyo. It was probably the most memorable event for a trip that saw our family traverse the country from Sanborn, N.Y. to Coeur d’Alene, Idaho for a conference of the Outdoor Writers Association of America. The only other memories that came close on that trip was my first dose of fresh blueberry pancakes and the viewing of the Grand Tetons, up close and personal for both.

Fast forward to 2001 and a trip to Alaska. It was a familiarization tour with the Association of Great Lakes Outdoor Writers to Fairbanks, Alaska. Traveling with the “Old Bear,” Bill, Sr., we were amazed at the numbers of bald eagles that we witnessed every day, all hours of the day.

Traveling down rivers like the Salcha and the Yukon via jet boat and the Nenana and Chena on rafts, there were bald eagles hanging around every turn. On deadfalls along the banks, we would sometimes see upwards of five or six birds at one time. We came to the realization that we were in a special place.

Back in New York, we held but one pair of bald eagles in the state in 1976. Today, there are hundreds of these birds that can be found throughout the Empire State. Yes, we have made some tremendous progress, but there is always room for improvement.

One of my favorite locations for viewing bald eagles, especially in the winter months when cold weather locks up many of the area’s waters with a coating of ice, is the Niagara River. Strong currents keep the river from freezing up and, as a result, attracts eagles from Western New York and Southern Ontario for a meal of fresh fish – a personal meal favorite for eagles … and me.

The best viewing spot in the river? From a boat while steelhead, lake trout, and brown trout fishing. Many times, the quiet motorless drift of bouncing bottom with a three-way rig will gently glide you directly underneath a tree that has a white-headed wonder overhead. Up close and personal is the best way to go.

In an effort to promote birding opportunities in the Niagara River Corridor, there will be a Birds On the Niagara Water Festival Feb. 17-20. The event is for everyone, especially for families of all ages, to learn more about this globally-recognized Important Bird Area. In my mind, at the top of the list, is the bald eagle. Check out www.birdniagara.org for more information.

These awesome birds are long-lived, and they can enjoy a full life of more than three decades. They mate for life and once they select an area, they will use it for the rest of their lives.

They can be found in every state (except Hawaii). As you travel around the state and the country, keep your eyes on the prize and look for the bald eagle. Seek them out (especially if you have never seen one in the wild) by visiting national wildlife refuges like Iroquois and Montezuma. You can also look for evidence of these birds by looking for a huge nest – one they will continue to return to.

Yes, the eagle has landed and it is happening more frequently now thanks to more conservation measures that have been put in place to protect these winged treasures. For more information on the bald eagle in New York, check out www.dec.ny.gov.

“Fly eagle fly!”