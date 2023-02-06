Fight looms in New York against invasive fish found in Hudson River

Troy, N.Y. — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and the New York State Canal Corp. are continuing implementation of a comprehensive effort, including a rapid response plan, to combat the potential spread of the round goby, an aquatic invasive species, to the Lake Champlain Basin following the discovery of the fish in the Hudson River near the city of Troy in July 2021.

Aquatic invasive species can out-compete native fish species, disrupting ecosystems and damaging local economies dependent on recreation. AIS are non-native aquatic plants and animals that can negatively impact the environment, local economies, and even human health.

The round goby is one of the biggest threats to New York waters, particularly Lake Champlain, and DEC lists round goby as a prohibited invasive species in state regulations.

Native to Europe and Asia, this fish was introduced in the Great Lakes in 1990, and spread throughout the lakes’ system. The round goby reproduces quickly, out-competes native benthic fish species for food and habitat, eats the young and eggs of other fish, and can transport botulism up the food chain to waterfowl.

DEC and Canals are conducting a full evaluation of the potential ecological and economic impacts of AIS, including the round goby, to the public, canal users, municipalities, and New York State.

In 2022, working with partners, the agencies developed and began implementing a rapid response plan prior the seasonal opening of the Canal system. The plan identifies appropriate actions if round gobies enter the Champlain Canal and will guide 2023 canal operation.

In addition, the agencies are working collaboratively with partners, like the Lake Champlain Basin Program and others, to assess economic impacts, implement new risk reduction strategies and potential mitigation measures in select locks on the Champlain Canal, and provide enhanced public education so all New Yorkers can help prevent the spread of invasives.

DEC and Canal Corp. are undertaking the following actions in coordination with Vermont, Canada, and other stakeholders:

• Perform immediate and ongoing field research on the Champlain Canal: In coordination with the Lake Champlain Basin Program, and at other locations in the Hudson River watershed, DEC continues to work with U.S. Geological Survey and U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to undertake an aggressive sampling effort using Environmental DNA (eDNA) and electrofishing;

• Continue implementation of immediate risk reduction strategies in select locks on the Champlain Canal this season: Immediate measures include the piloting of “double draining” at Champlain Canal Locks C-1 (Waterford) and C-2 (Halfmoon) and scheduling locking operations to set times to accommodate recreational and commercial vessels for a second season;

• Assess mid-term protection strategies: DEC and Canals will develop additional potential AIS mitigation measures that allow boat passage and have the potential to be implemented in the next year, such as electric field barriers and air bubblers, and evaluate the effectiveness of these measures;

• Continue a coordinated public education campaign;

• Implement rapid response plans: The plan contains objective criteria based on data for implementation of further canal operation modifications or implementation of technology-based interventions, such as an electric field barrier; and

• Evaluate economic and ecological impacts of round goby: State agencies and partners will gather data and provide a comprehensive evaluation of potential economic and ecological impacts as a result of round goby and AIS spread. Assessment will include impacts to canal users, residents, municipalities, anglers, other recreational user groups, and New York State to further inform mitigation efforts.

AIS have been found in many of New York’s lakes, ponds, and rivers, and can be transported from waterbody to waterbody on watercraft, equipment, and bait. Research shows that recreational watercraft are the greatest vector for transport and introduction of these invasive species throughout the United States.