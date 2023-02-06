Deputy Natalie Phelps Finnie pinned as new Illinois DNR director

Springfield — DNR’s new leader is a southern Illinoisan who has spent the past 18 months as a deputy under former director Colleen Callahan.

She comes from a family that has strong connections to the state’s outdoors – and even stronger connections to politics.

Assuming Natalie Phelps Finnie is approved by the Illinois Senate, she will become the second woman to head DNR. Callahan, who held the job since 2019, was the first. Callahan stepped down Jan. 16 at the request of Gov. J.B. Pritzker.

Phelps Finnie was named DNR deputy director in August 2021. Her primary responsibilities have been overseeing the Office of Land Management, the Office of Oil and Gas Management and the Office of Mines and Minerals. She also played a big part in managing legislative affairs for the agency.

The top spot at DNR has seen constant turnover since the Jim Edgar administration ended in the early 2000s. Brent Manning led the agency from 1991 until the Rod Blagojevich administration took hold in early 2003. In the 20 years since, there have now been seven directors – if you count the brief appointment of Kurt Granberg, who lasted only three weeks in 2009. Only Marc Miller (2009 to 2015) has endured more than one four-year term.

On the political front, Phelps Finnie has deep roots. Her father, David Phelps, was a U.S. Congressman and also served as a state representative. Her cousin, Brandon Phelps, also was a representative in the 118th.

Brandon Phelps was a strong supporter of hunting and fishing causes. He was behind legislation that resulted in the Illinois otter trapping season and what eventually became the state’s bobcat season. He was elected vice president of the National Assembly of Sportsmen’s Caucuses in 2016.

Phelps Finnie was tapped to serve out Brandon Phelps’ state representative term from 2017 to 2019 when he stepped down due to health concerns.

Phelps Finnie, who lives in Eldorado with her husband and three children, has an education in biological sciences. Her husband, Kyle Finnie, is a third-generation rancher and works as a real estate agent specializing in “farm, hunting and timberland properties.”

No timeline has been set for Senate approval on the appointment.