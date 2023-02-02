Streams of thought from Minnesota: A missed opportunity with the DNR Roundtable

AT THE DNR ROUNDTABLE ON JAN. 20, attendees learned the department’s budget plans included increasing fishing license fees, state park fees, and watercraft registration fees – a means to pay for expenses upcoming on a number of fronts.

The above sentence is not true, but I wish it were. It would have made one reporter, at least, believe that transparency is alive and well, and that public input truly matters.

Apparently it was a matter of “timing” regarding Gov. Tim Walz’s budget release. Years ago, then-Gov. Mark Dayton set the tone of the Roundtable with his “buffer plan” to protect state waters. Oft controversial during implementation, it was the kind of news that made the Roundtable special.

Walz this year instead chose to speak about e-cars and charging stations, among other ground so often covered it’s now dusty. Just think: It could’ve been a Roundtable whose theme was something like, “One Minnesota Fishing” or similar.

On Jan. 24, just a few days later, the DNR’s supplemental budget emerged. Included was the agency’s plan to increase the cost of an annual fishing licenses 20% for residents and 30% for nonresidents. State park fees would increase, too, as would watercraft registration fees.

I’m not gonna argue that those are bad ideas. In fact, an informal survey of volunteer committee members of my local Ducks Unlimited chapter the following evening indicated support for all of the above. No, not a scientific survey, but it’s the best I could do on short notice. The proposal also would increase the price of trout and walleye stamps, and lifetime and combination fishing licenses.

Increased revenue via these hikes, the department says, would result in additional fish surveys, assessments, and evaluations. Additional fisheries specialists/biologists would be hired. And further, fishing license fees haven’t seen an increase in six years. Oh, and there’s inflation to consider and the fact that license sales generally aren’t increasing in number. (The DNR’s most recent update from 2022 arrived via email in September. It showed a decrease in fishing license sales of 7% from the previous year, through Labor Day weekend. Likely little has changed.)

As pointed out by one astute DU committee member, the fishing fee increase for a state resident is a mere $5 – or less than two gallons of gas, which equates to about 30 miles driven by truck and boat to your favorite lake. Nonresident individual fishing licenses would increase from $46 annually to $62 annually, but nonresidents always get jobbed – in this state and every other.

Fee increases aside, the DNR’s proposed supplemental budget and capital budget request total somewhere in the neighborhood of half a billion dollars, and there’s no doubt lots of good included that will benefit anglers and hunters at some point in time.

There’s millions in funding for fish hatchery upgrades and public water accesses. (The DNR’s top access priorities, we’re told, include those at Twin-Sylvia lakes in Wright County, the Garrison access on Mille Lacs in Crow Wing County, Elkhorn Lake in Meeker County, and others.) To “enhance access and welcome new users to public lands and outdoor recreation facilities,” the department would use $28 million to “reduce barriers and increase access” to wildlife management areas, aquatic management areas, and scientific and natural areas for hunting, fishing, and more.

Considering spending spree plans in other arenas around the state of Minnesota, the funding requests from the DNR for the outdoors sound comparatively attractive.