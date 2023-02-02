Minnesota 13-year-old wins truck he’s too young to drive in huge Brainerd ice fishing tournament

Brainerd, Minn. — The odds of winning an ice-fishing contest while surrounded by nearly 12,000 other anglers are slim. And if you’re just 13 years old? And how about the fact that you’re using 3-pound-test fishing line with a tungsten panfish jig and wax worm attached, and the fish you happen to catch is a walleye that’s 29 1⁄2 inches long and weighs 9.45 pounds?

It could only be destiny, and Zac Padrnos, a seventh-grader from Hutchinson, Minn. pulled it off Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza, held on Hole in the Day Bay on Gull Lake. With his catch, Zac won a new pickup truck for taking first place in the contest.

“He was pretty amazed, pretty wide-eyed,” Zac’s father, Eric Padrnos, said of Zac’s reaction when the big walleye was slid onto the ice. “The reality that he could win the contest was quite amazing to him.”

It also was a surprise species, given that the fish was suspended about 30 feet down in the water column.

“He was expecting a tullibee,” Eric said.



As it turns out, Zac’s fish easily outweighed the second-place fish, a 5.67-pound walleye.

In another twist, the winning walleye wasn’t the only fish that Zac caught during the contest, held from noon to 3 p.m. Earlier in the day he’d landed a tullibee, just over a pound, that, had he not caught the walleye, would’ve put him in 25th place. And for that, he would’ve won an ATV.

“Apparently he was destined to win something that day,” his father said.

Zac’s contest contingent included his dad, grandpa Greg Holtz (Eric’s father-in-law), uncle Chris Holtz, and two family friends. It was Zac’s second Extravaganza.

Eric said he’s fished in the contest roughly 15 times in the past 20 years, and Greg Holtz has fished it 31 of the past 33 years. It was that experience that led the group to the deep water, where Eric said he’s seen walleyes caught in past years.

Eric said Zac caught the big walleye about two hours into the contest. But after registering the fish and the subsequent hoopla that followed, the young man didn’t really fish anymore.

“People were taking pictures, he had people interviewing him with TV cameras and everything,” Eric said. Word spread around small-town Hutchinson, and church-goers the following day congratulated him. He told his grandma, “I think I’m famous right now!”

At a young age, Zac is no stranger to fishing, his dad says. Eric estimates the two of them fish some 300 to 350 hours together each year, around Hutchinson and near Longville where a family cabin is located.

“The thing Zac loves to do the most is get out and fish,” Eric said.

For taking first place in the contest, Zac had his choice of a Ford F150 or a GMC Canyon, courtesy of Mills Automotive Group.

“He picked the Ford, but we’re going to sell it,” Eric said. “We’ll put the money into an investment that can be used in the future. Having a truck at 13 isn’t very useful.”

The Brainerd Jaycees has donated over $4.3 million to more than 75 different charities since the first extravaganza in 1991.

Editor’s note: The Brainerd Jaycees Ice Fishing Extravaganza Facebook page contributed to this report.