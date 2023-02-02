DNR projects in northwest Iowa aim to improve fishing, habitat

Each year multiple projects occur on northwest Iowa lakes. Here is a look at several of the lake projects completed this past year in the region.

Shoreline restoration on Silver Lake (Lake Park)

According to DNR Fisheries Biologist Mike Hawkins, “This was a pretty massive shoreline project. It covers a little over a mile of shoreline restoration.”

Prior to the shoreline renovation, there were many collapsing banks and soil was entering the lake. The Silver Lake Protective Association was instrumental in putting this project together and getting funding for it. Part of the project includes renovating the land along the shoreline beneath the native oak trees. Invasive plants were removed from this area of the property, and the goal is to try to maintain a native prairie under the oak trees.

Bottom restoration also occurred in the shallows along the shoreline with riprap used to help stabilize the banks. Hawkins said that this is one of the largest shoreline restoration projects the DNR has tackled.

Slough restoration

An ongoing project is the Anglers Bay/Hales Slough restoration on Big Spirit Lake. This mile-long shoreline project addresses the status of the hugely important bullrushes.

Over the years, encroachment of invasive trees and vegetation had crowded the bullrushes. The effort aims at eliminating invasive plants along the shoreline and into the existing native trees to open up the adjacent shoreline.

It also stabilized the shoreline and allowed sun to reach the bullrushes, along with bringing back native vegetation and the wet meadow along the shoreline. This project is spearheaded by the DNR Fisheries and Wildlife bureaus with help from DNR Forestry. Remaining trees include native bur oak, basswood, and hackberry.

Garlock Slough on the southwest side of West Okoboji by Emerson Bay

Garlock Slough is an important part of the watershed for West Okoboji coming in from the south, and the renovation effort here has been to make the wetland as healthy as possible for the water coming into the lake.

The carp control system that leads into Garlock Slough has been refurbished. A pumping station has been installed so that the water can be better controlled during both high and low water situations.

Access improvements have been made with new courtesy docks at Templar Park on Big Spirit Lake, the Upper Gar boat ramp and the Hwy. 9 boat ramp on East Okoboji. The docks there are commercial style floating docks.

A new fish cleaning station is also in the works at the Hwy. 9 boat ramp. The Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club received a $10,000 grant from the Walleye Weekend proceeds, which will go toward that cleaning station.

Lost Island Lake

Anglers and boaters should be pleased with what has been done on the west side of Lost Island Lake. A new double ramp and a new courtesy dock have been installed.

The Iowa Great Lakes Fishing Club donated $2,000 toward the ramp and $1,000 toward the courtesy dock. At the same time, a new parking lot has been installed at Virgin Lake.

Asian carp study

Iowa State University students are working on a study looking at the movements of Asian carp near the outlet of the Iowa Great Lakes and the entire Little Sioux River. Of major importance is the effects of the electric barrier and how the Asian carp react to the electric barrier.

During high water, this is important with as many as several hundred to thousands of Asian carp below the overflow. If not for the barrier, the Asian carp could enter the Okoboji chain.

Shallow lake restoration and stocking

Shallow lake restoration and stocking have occurred on several satellite lakes: Elk Lake, Diamond Lake, Trumbull Lake and Little Swan Lake (by Superior). All have received fish this year. Little Swan, Elk and Diamond lakes have been stocked with largemouth bass, bluegills, perch and northern pike, while Trumbull Lake has been stocked with perch and northern pike.

An upcoming project includes West Swan Lake (south of Gruver). The DNR was able to use adult perch netted in West Swan Lake for stocking in the (above) lakes. West Swan currently is in a drawdown. At this time, a carp barrier is being constructed between Ingham Lake and West Swan Lake and a new drawdown structure is being installed at the outlet of West Swan Lake.

Another restoration is occurring at Virgin Lake, because shortly after the previous restoration, the DNR found that the carp had gotten back into the lake. The area from which they came has been rectified. The re-set should occur quickly with restocking to take place as soon as this year.