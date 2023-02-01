Report from the Dakotas: James River fish kill causes stink over dam project

A dam-improvement project intended to address safety concerns at a low-head dam along the James River in Huron, S.D., turned into the site of a massive fish kill last month. State officials say the cause of death of the fish is unclear.

A video of the fish kill posted to social media drew widespread attention to the large number of shortnose and longnose gar, and silver and big-head carp piled up in an area of rocks below the dam. In subsequent videos of the area, game species such as northern pike and crappies also can be seen among the dead fish. While hard to get an official estimate of the number of fish – most dead, some still showing signs of life – located on the rocks, the total is likely in the thousands.

The low-head dam on the James River near 3rd Street in Huron was built in 1936 to create a small reservoir for the city’s water supply, though the city now relies on the Missouri River and ground wells for its water.

The water depth upstream of the dam is reported to be only a few feet, according to the city of Huron website, but the downstream depth immediately below the dam was about 14 1⁄2 feet prior to a renovation project completed by the city to address safety concerns linked to low-head dams and the strong recirculating current created when water passes over the dam. At least two people have drowned at the dam location in the past 30 years.

In 2017, Stockwell Engineering was contracted to complete the project, and the firm recommended using rocks to fill in the dam’s downstream side in order to prevent further drownings, should a person go over the spillway. The project was completed in 2019.

The South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department didn’t respond to a request with questions about any possible role the rocks played in the incident, but the department did release a statement that says low water levels and a lack of oxygen may have contributed to the winterkill.

“Low oxygen levels may stress fish, and over extended periods of time can cause mortality,” the department said in a statement.

“Winterkills such as this can happen in lakes and streams when water levels are low and heavy snow prevents sunlight from reaching the water column.”

Full ice cover and snow on the reservoir likely resulted in reduced oxygen levels in that area, said Dr. Solomon David, an aquatic ecologist, renowned gar researcher, and assistant professor at Nicholls State University in Thibodaux, La., but the rocks probably also played a role.

“(T)he spillway being clear of rocks would probably have allowed fishes to escape the low (oxygen) conditions,” David wrote in a series of posts about the fish kill on Twitter. He was not available for additional comment.

“Instead, looks like they were trapped.”

Now, city officials in Huron are stuck trying to figure out what to do with all of the dead fish.

Local residents have been gathering fish with nets and spears, said Huron mayor Gary Harrington, but as of yet there is no comprehensive plan on what to do with the massive number of fish carcasses.

“Our local Game, Fish and Parks folks have been outstanding, working with the people out at the dam to let them know what they can and cannot do to catch the fish, but we have heard nothing from the state level on what should be done to dispose of all the other fish,” Harrington said. “It is frustrating. Outside of a five-line statement from the state that had to be approved by the governor, we haven’t heard a thing from Pierre.”

Harrington said the city has reached out to local businesses in an effort to line up workers to clean up the fish, but he has been unsuccessful. Meanwhile, a phone call to Stockwell Engineering with questions about the rocks hasn’t been returned.

“Our frustration level is pretty high,” Harrington said. “Everyone seems to have an opinion about why this happened and what should be done moving forward. Some think that the ice will go out, the water level will rise, and the fish will wash downstream, but I think that’s wishful thinking.”