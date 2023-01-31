Pennsylvania lawmaker will pitch bill on Monday deer opener

Harrisburg — State Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said plans are still on track to introduce legislation to change the opening day of deer season back to Monday as soon as the state House appoints members to committees.

In a memoranda sent to all House members on Dec. 13, 2022, Smith said he will introduce legislation in the near future to amend Title 34 and return the opening day of the antlered rifle deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Game Commission board voted to change the deer season opener from Monday to the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the move has generated much debate.

As of Jan. 18, Smith said at least nine legislators have signed on as co-sponsors, and he expects more once the House assigns committees, which would then allow legislation to be introduced.

Smith said he has also received a significant amount of feedback from hunters and businesses on his proposed legislation, and it heavily favors a return to the Monday opener.

Smith’s proposal would keep the season length the same – 14 days including four weekend days – by starting on a Monday and continuing unimpeded for two weeks and two full weekends.

Currently for bucks and does, the firearms deer season is open for one Sunday, but Smith’s proposal would add a second.

“By adding a second Sunday you’re not cutting down on the number of days to hunt,” he said.

The change to a Saturday start had a financial impact on small businesses and volunteer organizations that relied on the weekend prior to the Monday opener for a revenue boost, according to Smith.

He also claimed that the change to Saturday took away family time during the holiday weekend as hunters left for camp immediately after Thanksgiving.

A hunter himself, Smith said he wasn’t a proponent of changing the season opener to Saturday, but his decision to pursue legislation to bring back Monday was made after receiving an enormous amount of feedback.

“I think the weekend opener right after Thanksgiving is rapidly becoming the most popular hunting weekend in Pennsylvania.”

— Sen. Dan Laughlin

“I’ve had hunters reach out to me, firemen who lost fundraising revenue from that weekend, and businesses,” Smith said. “There was definitely an economic impact from not having hunters around that weekend when the opening day was changed to Saturday.

Hunters patronized businesses and went to events held by fire departments and non-profits, Smith pointed out.

“That doesn’t happen now,” he said.

In the state Senate, at least one legislator believes the Saturday opener should remain.

State Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie, previously said the Saturday opener provides more opportunity for people to hunt, and it’s beneficial to those mentoring youth hunters because they don’t have to worry about missing school or college classes.

Laughlin expressed his support of the Saturday opener to the Game Commission board when it was considering the change in 2019, and he feels the move has been positive.

“It doesn’t take anything away from the other hunters,” Laughlin said. “I think the weekend opener right after Thanksgiving is rapidly becoming the most popular hunting weekend in Pennsylvania.”

“I’ve had countless people reach out and thank me for the Saturday opener.”

Rifle hunter numbers have declined, he added, due to the increasing popularity of archery season. If it wasn’t for the Saturday opener, Laughlin said, there would be even fewer hunters participating in the rifle season.

Laughlin also plans on introducing a bill in the Senate to give the Game Commission the authority to implement additional Sunday hunting. Currently, the agency has three Sundays to place within hunting season – one each for archery deer, bear and the firearms deer seasons.

If Laughlin’s Sunday bill passes, the Game Commission can place a fourth Sunday at the end of the firearms deer season, as called for under Smith’s proposal.

Currently, the agency has the ability to move one Sunday, which has been used in the statewide bear season, to any season it desires.

Still, Smith said he believes his proposed legislation to move the opener back to Monday would also authorize another Sunday to be added to the season, even without Laughlin’s bill.

The Game Commission held its quarterly meeting on Jan. 28 and 29 in Harrisburg to give preliminary approval to the 2023-24 seasons and bag limits. According to the agenda released prior to the meeting, deer season was still scheduled to open on the Saturday after Thanksgiving.

Smith said he and other legislators have received an overwhelming amount of support for a return to Monday, and he hopes the Game Commission board will take that into consideration.

“I think it’s important for them to listen to hunters and businesses about this,” he said.

“That’s why I’m doing this, to bring back the harmony between deer season and small businesses. I hear the reasons for Saturday, but it’s more about personal reasons and not what’s good for the whole state.”