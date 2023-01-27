Roundtable tech talk: the good and bad

By Eric Morken

Staff Writer

Bloomington, Minn. — Jimmy Bell has seen firsthand in many ways how technology has become a fixture in the world of fishing over the years.

The way anglers see the underwater world is perhaps the greatest example of technological advancement in the sport. Things such as forward-facing sonar and underwater cameras that show fish and baits with great clarity have revolutionized how fish are caught, but it is not without controversy. Some love it. Some believe it’s gone too far.

Bell has years of experience as a tournament angler. He’s a board member of the fishing-advocacy group MN-FISH, and he’s president of the Student Angler Organization – a volunteer nonprofit dedicated to introducing and engaging kids through fishing tournaments and educational experiences on the water that members hope lead to an outdoor passion.

The Student Angler Organization leads two tournament circuits, including the Lund Virtual Fishing League, which allows kids as young as 5 years old and as old as high school seniors to take part. Teams consist of two anglers (two students or one student and one adult) who pick which lake they wish to fish. They’re allowed to fish from a boat, kayak, canoe, or from shore.

Technology allows this to happen.

All of the organization’s tournaments are a catch-record-release format that uses the Reel Live Well App in which anglers photograph their fish with a timestamp, record its length, and get it back into the water quickly.

Bell estimates that nearly 7,000 students from about 170 schools are taking part in Student Angler Organization events that include virtual tournaments and in-person tournaments of the Student Angler Tournament Trail.

“Good technology engages people to be active in the outdoors. Great technology re-engages people with the outdoors,” Bell said during a group discussion at the Minnesota DNR Roundtable on Jan. 20. “What I mean by that is we’ve seen a huge resurgence of adults coming back (to fishing) because their kids

are fishing in this. Technology can be a very powerful tool.”

Participants take part in a rules meeting that is hosted through Facebook and Zoom ahead of these events. Family and friends from around the country can watch as results come in through the Reel Live Well App before they jump on Facebook for on-camera interviews with the kids during an awards ceremony for the top-finishing teams.

“When you’re growing up, confidence is a huge thing you have to grow,” Bell said. “Being in front of your peers on Zoom, Facebook … I think it’s wonderful and they really enjoy it. My job is to engage them a little, but technology is everything we’re really using.”



The

technology panel at the 2023 Roundtable in Bloomington included (l-r)

Ashley Peters (University of Minnesota), Kelly Wilder (DNR moderator)

and Kobie Koenig, of Wired2Fish. Joining them were Angela Grill of the

Three Rivers Park District, and fishing tournament angler Jimmy Bell. Photo by Rob Drieslein

Technology: here to stay?

Bell was one of four panelists who led a wide-ranging Roundtable discussion on how technology is used by today’s outdoor users.

Angela Grill, a wildlife biologist representing the Three Rivers Park District, Ashley Peters, with the University of Minnesota Institute on the Environment, and Kobie Koenig, with Wired2Fish, joined Bell. All four use technology in various ways with their work in the outdoors.

One theme of the conversation was that technology is here to stay. So, how can we use it for good as outdoor users?

Grill cited the way it can build communities of people with similar passions. She viewed posts from birders and nature lovers as apps such as iNaturalist grew during the pandemic.

“It’s here. It’s the world we live in,” Grill said. “I think technology is being used to inspire creativity, adventure.”

Technology can help DNR staff better understand how the public is using outdoor resources and allows the agency to better engage with the public on important issues. Bell said staff from the DNR are looking at results from their tournaments on the Reel Live Well App and using it as one more bit of information in terms of how they measure the health of a fishery.

People’s propensity to post photos on social media is viewed as a negative aspect of technology in the outdoors by some, but it also has helped nab poachers or has served as a tool to educate those who may be violating minor regulations without even knowing it.

Some blame social media and outdoor influencers on what they consider overcrowding issues, especially in some hunting and fishing situations on public lands and waters. That, too, is in the eye of the beholder. Others say an influx of users is a good thing at a time when reports tend to be that hunters specifically are dropping out and taking important license dollars with them.

How much is too much?

Conversation at the Roundtable also centered on ethics. In some hunting situations, the question of what technology crosses the line of fair chase comes up.

Today’s game cameras can instantly send still photos and even live-stream video to cell phones. This real-time data has the capability of allowing hunters to stay off a property until a “target” deer, often a big buck, shows up on camera. Hunters also could change stand locations in the middle of a hunt if a photo comes in from another area.

Some states have banned trail cameras for the purposes of taking wildlife.

The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources conducted two separate surveys that went out to more than 14,000 big-game hunters. The majority of those surveyed opposed for hunting the use of game cameras that transmit photos or video in real time. In 2022, the Utah Wildlife Board voted to prohibit all trail cameras from July 31 through Dec. 31 for aiding in the taking big game.

Minnesota does not specifically mention game cameras in its 2022 regulations booklet, other than saying they cannot be left overnight on certain

public lands.

Peters came to hunting as an adult. She pointed to the importance of being active in conservation groups and having a collective voice as it pertains to issues of ethical dilemma.

Similar questions of what technology goes too far take place in fishing. In 2022, the Professional Musky Tournament Trail banned the use of forward-facing sonar for its final two events of the season.

The panelists were asked about technology in fishing potentially having population-level impacts on certain fish species in Minnesota. Social media posts of specific locations can draw large crowds of anglers during a hot bite. This is especially concerning for some during ice-fishing season, when certain fish species school in large numbers.

Koenig added that he could see there being a need to implement some sort of regulations in the future so certain fisheries do not see the impact years down the road.

Bell, too, said that day could come, but that any decisions on banning technology should be backed by numbers from DNR sampling.

“Technology has been advancing for years and years,” Bell added. “We heard people say we should ban GPS (units) when they came out. Any decision that

needs to be made, needs to be made with data. If it starts affecting things with DNR numbers, then we do need to address it.”