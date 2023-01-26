Wisconsin NRB still frustrated with lack of wake boat regs

By Tim Eisele

Contributing Writer

Madison — Wake boat concerns were again before the Natural Resources Board (NRB) in December as an informational item, with no action taken.

Board members have heard several times over the past year of citizen concern over boating safety and environment issues, such as damage to shorelines and lake bottoms, due to the increasing popularity of wake boarding.

Lt. Darren Kuhn, DNR boating law administrator, outlined motorboat rules. Regulations that could result in a ticket and civil forfeitures include: speed (no wake within 100 feet of any shoreline or on lakes of 50 acres or less); creating a hazardous wake; and introduction of aquatic invasive species (AIS).

“AIS is the most relevant (to wake boats), where the statute requires any boat, including wake boats, to drain any water from the boat, specifically including ballast tanks,” Kuhn said.

Besides civil violations, a criminal violation could involve a fine and jail time when someone negligently operates a boat that endangers people or property.

These regulations are created by state statutes and administrative codes that DNR conservation wardens can enforce. Other ordinances are created by local governments, lake associations, and citizens for the protection of public health and safety. These can also involve protection of the environment.



The DNR’s Darren Kuhn said that he will work with local governments when drafting ordinances for wake boating. Photo by Tim Eisele

Although Kuhn reviews local ordinances to be sure they follow state laws and are enforceable, local ordinances are not enforced by wardens, unless at the request of the local government. Examples of local regulations could be boat speed, operation at different times of the day or distances from shorelines, or requiring an observer when water skiing. The DNR provides outreach to help the public understand regulations and can provide grants for local boat patrols on lakes.

NRB member Bill Bruins noted people are passionate about wake surfing concerns. He wondered if the DNR had been successful in stopping wake surfing where it was a problem.

Kuhn said the DNR has made an impact, but the issue is underreported to wardens. During the past two years wardens only received 11 complaints.

Of that number, three involved personal watercraft and not wake boats. Of the rest, five resulted in citations, one warning, and others did not have sufficient information to pursue.

“I think there is a problem, because we are not being informed when these violations are happening,” Kuhn said.

When the DNR is made aware of the situation at a specific lake, he believes the DNR can help.

NRB member Dr. Frederick Prehn said he thinks the public does not know whom to call or what constitutes a violation.

Prehn tried to clarify for the public, asking if he understood it correctly, that if a person were to see a wake boat operating 101 feet or more from shore without causing damage, and there are no local ordinances, is there nothing the DNR can do?

Kuhn said that is correct.

If a person is operating a wake boat 101 feet from shore and “scrubbing” the bottom and weeds, can that be enforced, Prehn asked.

Kuhn said nothing could be done without more statutory authority.



Dr. Frederick Prehn, attending his last NRB meeting in December before resigning, wanted the public to know that holes in current laws involving wake boating need to be fixed. Photo by Tim Eisele

Prehn then referred to the AIS law, saying he is frustrated that a fisherman can get cited moving water in a boat from one lake to another, while – because there is no proof that wake boats carry ballast water that can’t be emptied – owners are not cited.

“You hit the nail on the head when you said enforcement is hard because you can’t see (ballast water),” Kuhn said.

Wardens know that some wake boats can’t be drained completely dry, but they can’t take it to court without having physical evidence.

“We have the law on the books, but enforcement of it is nearly impossible if we can’t see water present,” Kuhn said.

Wardens would need to drill a hole in the ballast tank to see water, or see a boat spilling water as it is trailered down the road.

Prehn was frustrated, saying statutory changes are needed.

Kuhn agreed. He thinks there will be more local ordinances passed this year, and he will be happy to assist local governments with questions.

NRB member Terry Hilgenberg confirmed that for wardens to enforce local boating ordinances, which they currently can’t do, a statutory change is needed.

Hilgenberg then suggested, since the DNR is responsible for natural resources, it should push for legislation to allow wardens to enforce local boating ordinances, and require boat manufacturers to provide ballast tank hatches for viewing.

Kuhn again said he would be willing to work with any legislator willing to draft that proposal.

The NRB’s Bill Smith agreed changes are needed. He called attention to the Public Trust Doctrine, which states public waters belong to everyone.

Smith referred to a review by Madison lawyer James Olson, who said the DNR is in a trustee role of the public’s natural resources and, as such, has the responsibility to address threats to, and protect, those resources.

This could include shoreland protection, suspension of sediments, and impacts on aquatic life that are not covered by current regulations.

Prehn said he hoped the legislature would listen to the need for changes because wake boats can cause substantial damage to lake bottoms.