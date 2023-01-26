The bird with 4 sexes: white-throated sparrow

Altoona, Pa. — Opposites attract when it comes to mate selection in the white-throated sparrow. And, it turns out, it’s a good thing they do.

The species, primarily a non-breeding bird in Pennsylvania, is a common sight at many bird feeders and thickets from late October until May.

Many hunters who consider themselves birders may recognize this songbird as it forages in leaf litter, garnering curiosity or providing distraction on slow days in the woods.

Close observation of these ground-feeding birds will reveal two primary color morphs – one with white “eyebrows” and one with tan “eyebrows.”

These “eyebrows” are simply stripes of color that run along the head, above the eyes. White-striped individuals are rather pretty for a sparrow – a bird that many people think of as “little brown jobs” that are difficult to identify.

With a mouse-gray body, bold white throat patch, white stripes on the head, and a bright lemon-yellow spot in front of the eye, there is no other sparrow that looks like it.

The tan-striped variety, however, looks like a white striped one that sat in a room of chain-smokers and became stained heavily with nicotine. It has much more non-descript plumage, making it more camouflaged in the thicket.

Many people assume the drab, tan-striped variation is a female, and the more colorful, white-striped variation is male.

This is called “sexual dimorphism,” and while common in many bird species, you might be surprised to find that is not the case here. With white-throats, color is not indicative of sex.

It is, however, indicative of the bird’s overall temperament, particularly in the breeding season when it returns to Canada and northern New England states to reproduce.

The white-throated sparrow forages primarily on the ground. Unlike some species, they shy away from perch feeders, doing their best to stick close to brush piles, thickets, and woody tangles.

While observing these birds in action, birders and scientists noticed that the white-striped color morph was more aggressive than the tan-striped.

This trait might not be quite as noticeable while the birds are in Pennsylvania – but the differences show up a lot more clearly when they begin mate selection, migration and choosing territories in the north.

So, as previously mentioned, color doesn’t define the sex of the bird. And interestingly, studies show that no matter what the color of the given individual white-throated sparrow, that bird will show a strong preference for a mate of the opposite color morph.

So, a white-striped female, seeks a drabber, tan-striped male, or vice versa. Because of this unique phenomenon, there are four potential pair combinations, resulting in the bird being called “the bird with four sexes.”

So, one quarter of the population are white-striped males, one quarter are tan-striped males, one quarter are white-striped females, and one quarter are tan striped females. That means, as an individual, the bird will only have the option to mate with 25% of the population.

Whether male or female, the white-browed color morph of white-throated sparrows is a territorial bird. Individuals will fight valiantly to defend a territory and nest from intruders – including other white-throated sparrows that want to claim the spot as their own.

Even at feeders, these plumed protagonists will chase invasive English house sparrows – that typically bully other birds. With a flip-flap, and a whirl of wingbeats, a determined white-throated sparrow can send several competing birds in all directions.

As with all birds, the increase of testosterone in spring heightens the behavior. It has also been noted that the white-striped morphs, whether male or female, sing more often than tan-striped morphs.

This makes perfect sense considering singing is primarily a territorial behavior, and white-striped morphs being the more territorial race of the species.

In sharp contrast, the tan-striped variety of this species tends to be more docile, at least in the breeding season. In the rare cases where two tan-striped birds attempted a nest – they were not aggressive enough to hold a territory.

Studies show however, these birds are much more focused on nesting duties. For reasons we can’t quite be sure of, the tan-browed morphs, whether male or female, are best at maintaining a clean nest, feeding young and general nest maintenance – which is important to keep the nest free of parasites.

Such a trait is just as vital as defending the territory.

With white-striped birds spending more time defending the territory, and their tan-browed mates spending more time tending to nest duties, white-throated sparrows have proven that they know the recipe for success.

Instinctively, this bird species understands that opposites attract, and that both “personalities” are vital to the survival of their offspring.