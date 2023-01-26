Surveillance permits not end of world in Buffalo Co.



Three adult wild does have now tested positive for CWD in Buffalo County, Wisconsin’s top county for trophy bucks. Photo by Scott Steindorf

A recent meeting proctored by the DNR and Buffalo County Deer Advisory Committee to address the confirmation of now three adult wild does that turned up positive for CWD was really no different than other meetings the DNR and CDACs have run in other counties around the state when a CWD positive pops up. But, this is Buffalo County, the state’s top trophy buck county, so the session drew its share of attention from local folks who attended in person, as well as the more than 80 persons who listened in via a Zoom link.

The DNR’s Mark Rasmussen, Jess Carstens and Bob Jumbeck, and Alma farmer Mark Noll, the CDAC chair, fielded a slew of questions. Rasmussen is the local DNR senior wildlife biologist out of Alma, Jumbeck is a Buffalo County DNR game warden, and Carstens is the DNR’s area supervisor out of Eau Claire.

One thought that came to mind as I listened is this – the DNR and CDACs have to find a way to continually disseminate information about CWD to the public. Hit the same points over and over. I would have bet that after dealing with CWD for more than 21 years in Wisconsin, the majority of citizens would have a basic understanding of the disease and how and why the DNR is trying to manage it.

Nope. There is a lot of work to do in that arena. And it is a big arena.

There is no way we can cover all of the questions posed that evening, so I’ll hit one topic that came up repeatedly throughout the evening – surveillance permits. The DNR issues these permits in counties, or areas of counties, where CWD-positive deer have been found. Buffalo County will now have surveillance permits. One main concern of some folks is that Buffalo County’s trophy bucks are going to start dropping Sept. 1 to bullets when neighbors who have permits can begin shooting deer. Some members of the audience want the DNR to allow only antlerless deer to be shot on surveillance permits.

Rasmussen said each permit can be designated antlerless-only, buck-only, or either sex. The deer harvested should be an adult deer.

Here’s a quick rundown on how these permits work.

They are issued by property (minimum of 5 acres), not to an individual. The DNR will not force a landowner to shoot deer on a surveillance permit (voluntary situation). They are free. They can be valid Sept. 1 through April 30. The DNR has the flexibility to restrict the permits for a tighter time frame.

“We will be finalizing these plans in the coming months. I can tell you that I do not expect to have them run for the full time period, especially on the back end,” Rasmussen said.

Landowners receiving the free permit may name or add other persons on their permit who may shoot deer on that parcel.

Landowners may not charge those persons for the opportunity to shoot deer.

Each permit can authorize the harvest of one to five deer. The DNR has the discretion to choose how many deer are allowed under each permit, based on acreage, habitat on the land enrolled, and where the agency stands in making progress towards meeting sampling goals for a township or area of the county.

All deer must be tested.

“These permits are a tool to increase CWD sampling in areas around where CWDpositive deer have been found. They are not a tool for population reduction,” Rasmussen said.

There were several questions pertaining to making the location of surveillance permits public, or at least letting neighbors know if permits are issued in the area, so the neighbors aren’t calling Jumbeck every time they hear a rifle shot in September, October, or early November. Jumbeck could run the wheels right off his truck bombing around Buffalo County as he chases down random rifle fire.

“We will encourage permittees to communicate with their neighbors, and that each landowner will control permission and what is and isn’t harvested under the permit, within the restrictions spelled out in the permit. We definitely heard those concerns from folks at the meeting and are discussing additional ways that surveillance permit information can be made available,” Rasmussen said.

After the first positive was confirmed and Rasmussen and Noll organized the meeting to discuss CWD management options, a second adult doe was confirmed two days before the meeting and a third the day of the meeting. One man suggested the DNR planted the second and third deer just before the meeting to “strengthen their case.”

A Zoom listener then hit the chat room with a comment asking “to what end?”

That went for naught, since chat room comments weren’t addressed by meeting proctors. And probably for good reason. There were some way off-the-wall comments showing up in the chat room.

“I can confirm that the DNR did not ‘plant’ any CWDpositive deer,” Rasmussen said after the meeting.

All three positives were relatively close together and popped up about 20 miles west of a deer farm positive.

Noll made a number of good observations, but one comment struck a chord when he called Facebook and other social media hacks “keyboard warriors.” I read a number of social media posts prior to the meeting from a handful of Buffalo County residents, some of whom either have absolutely no clue what is going on, or do know but are intentionally trying to stir the pot.

Noll is right. CWD is in Buffalo County. Just settle down and try working together instead of against each other.