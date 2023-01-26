State bowhunting group asks DNR to set wolf quota at 350

By Dean Bortz

Editor

Clintonville, Wis. — The Wisconsin Bowhunters Association (WBH) objected to the DNR’s draft wolf plan, going on record with a request that the agency adopt a wolf population goal of 350 animals.

In unveiling its draft wolf plan Nov. 9, the DNR abandoned the idea of setting a population goal that had been used in previous wolf plans.

WBH’s Mike Brust, of Wausau, drafted a large part of the group’s resolution that’s been sent to the DNR and new DNR Secretary-Appointee Adam Payne. Brust sits on the WBH board of directors and serves as the group’s legislative liaison.

“Obviously there are plenty of problems with the DNR’s draft wolf plan,” said Brust, referring to the 32 objections filed earlier by the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation. “In our resolution, I tried to center on the one specific interest of our membership, and that is the deer herd.”

Brust said once wolf numbers reached higher densities and expanded into most areas of suitable habitat in the state 12 to 14 years ago, hunters noticed an appreciable drop in deer numbers across most of wolf country. Brust didn’t blame the decline purely on wolves, but said that increase in wolf numbers tipped the state’s predator load beyond a point where the deer herd could recover.

Brust said he and WBH members supported the DNR’s wolf restoration plans back in 1986. They still do, but only if the species is properly managed. In the resolution, WBH members say gray wolves “deserve to be managed in their own best interest and in the interest of those directly affected by their presence. The objective of the Wisconsin Wolf Reintroduction Plan was to establish a sustainable wolf population in Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula, as defined by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”

Brust said that objective was reached, and exceeded, more than 20 years ago.

“But due to obstructionist lawsuits by anti-hunting and animal rights groups, citing the Endangered Species Act – for a species that has never been endangered in North America – wolves have been afforded absolute protection for most of that time,” states the WBH resolution.



The Wisconsin Bowhunters Association is the latest organization to object to the DNR’s draft wolf plan. Photo by Stan Tekiela

“People don’t seem to talk about, or remember, the Fish and Wildlife Service’s original goal for wolf recovery in our area. Back in 1986, the objective was to get stable population. When did that change? We’ve had that for 20 years. Whether we have 300 wolves or 3,000, 99% of the state’s citizens will never know the difference, other than the fact there won’t be hardly any deer left where wolves exist,” he said.

The USFWS goal for removing wolves in the Upper Great Lakes States has been, and remains, 80 wolves in Wisconsin for five years, or 100 wolves between Wisconsin and Michigan’s Upper Peninsula for five years. The agency set that standard because Minnesota’s adjacent population ranges from 3,000 to 4,000 animals, and the entire population moves across the three states to some degree.

The WBH resolution notes wolves, with protection and limited management, have expanded into more populated areas (people and livestock) that are not considered wolf habitat. That’s resulted in increased livestock, pet losses (including hunting dogs), and threats to human safety.

Another section of the resolution reads: “The high wolf densities in northern Wisconsin and now the Central Forest Region, threaten Wisconsin’s deer hunting heritage, with significant negative impacts on tourism and commerce. It is estimated that wolves … (kill) more deer in several northern … counties than deer hunters do. As we have seen in western states, smaller populations of wolves have decimated whole elk herds to the point that deer and elk seasons and quotas had to be curtailed or eliminated. And now, even with very liberal wolf harvest regulations, those (western) states struggle to keep wolf populations under control.”

The WBH Board of Directors rounded out their resolution by asking the DNR to modify the plan to “retain the statewide wolf population goal of 350 wolves and manage wolves to that goal through annual harvest seasons as permitted by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.”