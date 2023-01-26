CWD surveillance permits: Not the end of the world in Buffalo County

AS THE FEB. 28 DEADLINE FOR PUBLIC COMMENT ON THE DNR’S DRAFT WOLF PLAN approaches, the Wisconsin Wildlife Federation (WWF) has scheduled a listening session to gather public comments on the plan. The WWF will then file those comments with the DNR, according to WWF President Pat Quaintance, of Bayfield. He said WWF is organizing the session because the DNR has refused to offer public informational sessions on the agency’s draft wolf plan. “So, we’ll do it for them,” said Quaintance, a retired DNR game warden.

The listening session will take place Saturday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. in Solon Springs at the Solon Springs Community Center, which is located at 11523 South Business Hwy 53. This gathering is sponsored by the WWF and the Wisconsin Association of Sporting Dogs. Other organizations may join the sponsorship list between now and Feb. 18. The WWF filed 32 objections with the DNR over the plan.

“Lacking any DNR public hearings on the plan, this gathering will provide an opportunity to farmers, hunters, and rural residents impacted by wolves to tell their stories and share thoughts on the proposed changes to wolf management in Wisconsin,” said Quaintance, who has invited DNR and USDA Wildlife Services staff to attend, as well as federal, state, and local legislators.

WWF will forward recorded comments to the DNR after the session. He said citizens may file comments with the DNR online at the DNR wolf management site, or email comments to dnrwildlifeswitchboard@wisconsin.gov or by mail to DNR, Wolf Plan Comments, 101 S. Webster, PO Box 7921, Madison, WI 53707-7921. For details on the meeting, call or text Quaintance at (715) 209-1799.

**** **** ****

I HAVE TO CORRECT and clarify some details from Dave Zeug’s Burnett County trespass article in the last issue. Zeug’s original text was inadvertently changed in two parts of his article. Zeug, being a retired DNR game warden, certainly knows that wardens have never enforced trespassing violations. That chore has always fallen to the sheriff’s departments of each county. So that error in the article was not made by Zeug. Since I read everything that goes into this newspaper, that one lands on me. As does the second error, which stated Zeug had talked to Wisconsin Bear Hunters Association (WBHA) President Carl Schoettel about the trespass. Schoettel talked to the landowner, not Zeug. However, once the case runs through circuit court, Zeug will follow up with Schoettel. In the meantime, there is no indication at all that the trespassing individual is a WBHA member. I apologize for any confusion these errors may have caused.

**** **** ****

FOLKS WHO TRACK GREAT LAKES ISSUES may be interested to know the Great Lakes Fishery Commission has combined three publications – some of them published sporadically – into one, the new Laurentian, which replaces Technical Report, Special Publication, and Miscellaneous Publication. The Laurentian will be published online (www.glfc.org/pubs/laurentian/2022-01.pdf) and in-print following American Fisheries Society publication guidelines.