Wisconsins’ NRB accepts two land donations; 31.5-acre purchase approved

By Tim Eisele

Contributing Writer

Madison — The Natural Resources Board (NRB) added 605 acres in southern Wisconsin that will eventually be open to the public at its Dec. 14, 2022, meeting.

The board approved the donation of two parcels, and purchased a third parcel.

The first donated parcel, 153.7 acres five miles west of Spring Green in Sauk County, will become part of the Lower Wisconsin State Riverway.

The land, accessible from Hwy. 60, was donated by the Driftless Area Land Conservancy and is adjacent to DNR-owned lands. It contains one-half mile of frontage on the main channel of the Wisconsin River.

Valued at $394,000, the parcel is primarily wetland and bottomland forest, and will provide access to additional forested land to the west.

The second donation involves 420 acres from the Department of Transportation (DOT) that is within the Turtle Valley Wildlife Area project in Walworth County. This parcel includes 6,100 feet of two-bank frontage on Turtle Creek and another 3,910 feet of one-bank frontage.

The tract is eight miles west of Elkhorn and includes 397 acres of wetland, 20 acres of pasture and 3 acres of water. It allows easy access from adjoining public land and Island Road.

The board then approved the purchase of 31½ acres within the Lake Mills Wildlife Area in Jefferson County for $205,000.

The parcel, owned by Mari Powers of Hillsboro, is four miles southwest of Lake Mills and will become part of the Zeloski Marsh Wildlife Unit. The parcel includes 27½ acres of cropland and 4 acres of lowland woods.

Jim Lemke, DNR real estate section chief, said the two donations and one purchase would all be open to the public for traditional outdoor recreation uses.

“The Jefferson County land is located between Madison and Milwaukee, and continues the department’s efforts to purchase land in often-used recreation areas close to population centers,” Lemke said.

Money for the purchase will come from the State’s Knowles/Nelson Stewardship Fund. The land donations and purchase were approved unanimously.