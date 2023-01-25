Wisconsin Outdoor News Mixed Bag

Central Wisconsin Sports Show is Feb. 10-12

Rothschild, Wis. — The Central Wisconsin Sports Show will run Feb. 10-12 at the Rothschild Convention & Expo Center with a host of fishing and hunting exhibitors, as well as boats, pontoons and power sport machines. Boat safety and concealed carry classes also will be offered. Activities include Bill’s Musky Club kid’s casting contest, the Rib Mountain Bowmen archery range, gun safety, and turkey calling by Shorty’s Custom Calls.

The hunting and fishing seminar lineup includes fishing hall-offamer Mike Mladenik, Capt. Lee Haasch, outfitter Tiann May, and fishing experts Dana Carlson, Joe Schlueter, and more.

Hours are: Friday, 3-8 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Adult admission is $8; kids under 12 are free. For information, go to www.fishingboatingoutdoor.com.

Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge Seeking Bids on Two Boats

La Crosse, Wis. — The La Crosse District of the Upper Mississippi River National Wildlife and Fish Refuge is accepting bids for two boats through 3 p.m. Jan. 27. Bids may be mailed or hand delivered.

The first boat is a 1964 34-foot Whitcraft houseboat with a steel hull. The second boat is a 1988 28-foot Cruisers Esprit 2980 fiberglass cabin cruiser. Both are being sold “as is.” Each bid must be placed in a sealed envelope and state the boat type, bid price, and bidder’s name, address and phone. Mail to: U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, Attn: Boats Bid, N5727 Hwy. Z, Onalaska, WI 54650. Bids may be hand-delivered Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the visitor center. Bids will be opened Tuesday, Jan. 31 at 9 a.m. at the visitor center. The public may view the bid opening. Contact Tim Miller at (608) 779-2385 with any questions.

Firewood Cutting Permits Available on Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge

Trempealeau, Wis. — The Trempealeau National Wildlife Refuge is issuing firewood cutting permits to the local community.

A special use permit is needed to cut firewood in the refuge. Permit applications ($10 each) are available at the refuge station and online. Office hours: Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

DNR Assisting With Clean-Up Of Butter Spill Following Fire In Columbia County

Madison — The DNR helped local government and responsible parties clean up a 20-gallon butter spill that entered an adjacent canal via a storm sewer due to a Jan. 2 fire at the Associated Milk Producers, Inc., facility in Portage.

Absorbent booms were placed in the canal to contain the spilled butter. The storm sewers were flushed thanks to the volume water used during the firefighting efforts. Most of the butter that left the plant exited via the sewer and traveled to the wastewater treatment plant. Sanitary district personnel have been clearing butter out of the plant since the incident.

South Cox Keynotes Wisconsin Traditional Archers Banquet Feb. 25 at Chula Vista

Pittsville, Wis. — Artistic bowyer South Cox, owner of Stalker Stickbows, of California, will serve as keynote speaker the for Wisconsin Traditional Archers (WTA) banquet Feb. 25 at Chula Vista in Wisconsin Dells. Cox is field editor for Eastman’s Bowhunting Journal, and co-host of “The Western Bowhunter” podcast.

The WTA arrow and photo contest is back. Bring arrows and photos to the check-in table. Voting will run 5-6:30 p.m. during social hour and dinner. The arrows will be raffled off at the banquet. Photos (8×10 and will be returned) can be of a hunt or scenery.

The day begins at 9 a.m. with the annual meeting. Vendor booths will run 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. South Cox will offer a seminar at 11 a.m. Afternoon seminars include a youth workshop and giveaway, Chuck Cote on ghillie suits and Joe Howland on string making.

For information, contact Teresa Cardinal at (920) 292-7013), or mrsredbirdarcher@gmail.com, or Tim Cardinal at (920) 517-4302), or redbirdarcher@yahoo.com.

SCI-Wisconsin Banquet Feb. 10-11 in Brookfield

Brookfield, Wis — The Safari Club International (SCI)-Wisconsin Chapter banquet will run at the Brookfield Convention Center Friday and Saturday, Feb. 10-11. The two-day fundraiser is open to SCI-Wisconsin members and guests. The Feb. 11 banquet is open to the public 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with no admission charge.

More than 70% of proceeds raised by the group are invested into education, training, and sporting programs in southeastern Wisconsin. SCI-Wisconsin also funds lobbying efforts on behalf of hunters and outdoor enthusiasts on local, state, and national levels. SCI-Wisconsin is one of the largest SCI chapters in the world, having raised more than $4.5 million the past 10 years.

The event includes an exhibit hall filled outfitters, taxidermists, wildlife artists, and sporting equipment specialists, gun raffles, and free trophy scoring. All scored mount owners will be put into a raffle for a free guided African hunt through AfriHunt Safaris.

For event details see www.SCIWI.org or contact Sharon Yunk at (262) 627-3806 or email sciwireservations@gmail.com.

Brad Ferguson Named Pure Archery CEO

Eugene, Ore. — Pure Archery Group has named Brad Ferguson as its CEO. For the past eight years, Ferguson served as the chief financial officer for Pure Archery Group and played a key role on the Pure Archery leadership team.

In July of 2022, JDH Capital bought Pure Archery Group, known as Bowtech until 2020. It owns several brands, including Bowtech, Diamond, Excalibur, Black Gold, TightSpot, RipCord, and Octane.