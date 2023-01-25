Illinois is among handful spending millions on CWD

By Ralph Loos



Springfield — Illinois spent $1,229,899 on CWD during Fiscal Year 2022, the fifth-most behind Texas ($2,100,000), Wisconsin ($1,728,153), Minnesota ($1,380,00) and Michigan ($1,341,081).

The figures come from a report published in the most recent issue of The Wildlife Professional and are based on a national survey conducted in conjunction with the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies.

While every state was encouraged to participate, Illinois was one of 32 states that provided data for the report, which revealed the cost of fighting CWD in 2021-22 ranged from a mere $8,000 in Oklahoma to the hefty $2.1 million in Texas. The average was $503,000 per state. For 16 participating states with confirmed CWD cases, such as Illinois, the average cost was $773,000.

For states that have not had a CWD case, the average cost was $220,000.

“Apart from impacts to herd health and hunter participation, CWD also presents an economic challenge to state wildlife agencies,” report authors Noelle Thompson, of the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources, and Russ Mason, of the Michigan DNR, noted in their report titled “The Cost of Combatting Chronic Wasting Disease.”

“We began by asking wildlife administrators in all 50 states to summarize costs associated with CWD in 2021,” the authors explained. “If a state had yet to detect CWD, we asked the agency to provide us with all known costs associated with their CWD surveillance efforts. If a state had detected CWD in free-ranging cervids, we also asked them to provide financial data associated with the cost of management. The costs reported were ultimately up to the agencies’ discretion but we asked for all costs associated with CWD surveillance, management, and information and education.”

Monitoring for the presence and spread of CWD depends primarily on the collection and testing of hunter-harvested deer samples, all of which comes at a cost, their report explains.

“Moreover, many hunters view CWD-testing as a food safety test and the location and quantity of voluntarily submitted samples rarely matches up with an agency’s surveillance needs,” Thompson and Mason note. “Nearly all state agencies rely on deer license sales for a majority of their hunting license revenue.”

Sampling for CWD is a major cost. The report indicates that Illinois tested 8,618 deer for CWD in 2021-22 at an average cost of $142.71 per test.

Wisconsin’s average cost was $91.34 per test, while Texas’ cost was $147.01.

“CWD could represent a ‘tipping point’ concern, especially when unsubsidized testing costs are passed along to hunters, which is becoming an increasingly popular practice and is being conducted by a handful number of states already,” Thompson and Mason report. “Without question, CWD surveillance and management is expensive and may be unsustainable if for no other reason than that the cost per sample for CWD testing is typically more than twice the revenue generated through the sale of a resident deer hunting license. Further, overall costs increased dramatically once the disease was detected.”

Findings of their survey found no indication that, as the authors put it, “practice makes perfect.”

“CWD-positive states did not improve over time in containing costs,” they point out. “These results unambiguously suggest that ‘prevention is worth a pound of cure.’”

To date, 30 U.S. states have confirmed cases of CWD in free-ranging and/or captive cervids; 12 states have joined that list in the past 10 years.

Some relief could come from the federal government. The Chronic Wasting Disease Research and Management Act was approved by Congress late last year. The legislation now awaits the president’s signature, having been included in the Fiscal Year 2023 government funding deal.

Currently, the federal government invests just $10 million per year in CWD management through cooperative agreements between state and tribal agencies and the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

“State wildlife agencies have identified wildlife disease, and CWD in particular, as the most important existential challenge confronting agencies in the 21st century,” Thompson and Mason wrote. “Many agencies remain unequipped or under-equipped to meet this challenge. New funding models that adequately support disease surveillance and management are essential in order to protect the species.”