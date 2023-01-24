Pa. lawmakers proposing changes to hunting seasons

More Sunday hunting, opener back to Monday?

By Tom Venesky

Contributing Writer

Harrisburg — Sen. Dan Laughlin, R-Erie said he’ll introduce a bill in the new legislative session which would remove Sunday hunting restrictions and give authority to the Game Commission for implementation, is the latest in a lengthy effort from Laughlin.

Laughlin was successful with 2020 legislation to open three Sundays for hunting – one each in the archery, rifle bear and rifle deer seasons. The success of that makes Laughlin hopeful his latest attempt to expand Sunday hunting will come to fruition.

“Since the three Sundays were passed, I’ve talked with a lot of legislators who were hesitant about Sunday hunting in the past, but now it’s 99% positive,” he said. “A lot of people who were cautious about this before could find it easier to vote for it now.”

Laughlin was appointed as chairman of the Senate Game and Fisheries Committee in January 2019, and held the post through the end of 2022. He was appointed as the new chairman of the Senate Majority Policy Committee, replacing Sen. Mario Scavello who is retiring. As a result of the move to the leadership position, Laughlin said he doesn’t believe he’ll chair the Game and Fisheries Committee. But he said he will remain a member of that panel.

Meanwhile, another Pennsylvania legislator recently outlined plans to introduce legislation to change the opening day of the firearms deer season from Saturday back to the Monday after Thanksgiving.

In a memorandum sent to all House members on Dec. 13, state Rep. Brian Smith, R-Punxsutawney, said he plans to introduce legislation to amend Title 34 and return the opening day of the antlered rifle deer season to the Monday after Thanksgiving.

In 2019, the Pennsylvania Game Commission board voted to change the deer season opener from Monday to the first Saturday after Thanksgiving, and the move has generated much debate.

In his memorandum, Smith said the change had a financial impact on small businesses and volunteer organizations that relied on the weekend prior to the Monday start for a revenue boost. He also stated the change to Saturday took away family time during the holiday weekend as hunters left for camp immediately after Thanksgiving.

A hunter himself, Smith said he wasn’t a proponent of changing the season opener to Saturday, but his decision to pursue legislation to bring back Monday was made after receiving an enormous amount of feedback.

“I’ve had hunters reach out to me, firemen who lost fundraising revenue from that weekend, and businesses,” Smith said. “There was definitely an economic impact from not having hunters around that weekend when the opening day was changed to Saturday.

In addition to the change back to Monday, Smith is also proposing the rifle deer season run consecutively from Monday through the second Sunday, equating to a two-week season with no disruptions.

Smith’s proposal would add a second Sunday to the season, a move he said would present additional opportunity for hunters while affording them a total of four weekend days to hunt — the same amount offered under the current season structure.

Under his plan, the 14-day season would open on the first Monday after Thanksgiving.