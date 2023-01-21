Saturday, January 21st, 2023
Episode 419 – Hard-water angling tips and ice updates, hunting season recap with Tony Peterson, and the TSA report on confiscated airport guns

Host and Managing Editor Rob Drieslein plus Editor Tim Spielman share an ice conditions update, plus a preview of the 2023 Minnesota DNR Roundtable. Then “Tackle” Terry Tuma – or “T3” as he’s affectionately known to anglers across the continent – joins the program with some mid-ice walleye fishing strategies. Tony Peterson jumps into the broadcast with a recap of the 2023 big game hunting seasons in addition to some thoughts on the many recent deer-related news headlines coming out of Buffalo County, Wis. Tim Lesmeister helps Rob wrap up the show with analysis of the recent Transportation Security Administration’s confiscated firearms report, a new N.D. state record eelpout/burbot, and attempts to ban hunting in France.

