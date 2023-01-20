Outdoor Observations: Could deer hunting become a rich person’s sport in Michigan?

COULD DEER HUNTING ONE DAY become a rich man’s sport in Michigan?

I feel a bit like Chicken Little here, concerned that the sky is falling, but more money than I can shake a stick at has driven me away from a couple hunting spots in recent years.

Twenty years ago or so, it was common to go knocking on doors in rural Michigan to seek permission to hunt on someone’s farm or back 40.

You wouldn’t get a “yes” from everyone, but if you knocked on 10 doors I’d bet my best set of rattlin’ horns that at least one of them would give you an opportunity to hunt.

Often times you could swap out a little sweat equity for hunting access. Farmers often needed help with chores and appreciated an extra hand or two.

I once had access to hunt a 360-acre horse farm and all I had to do was literally shovel a little horse manure. OK, it was a bit more than a little, but I enlisted the help of my daughters, who also reaped the benefit of free horseback riding lessons so everyone came out smelling like a rose. (Well, maybe I embellished a bit about the aroma, but we all were happy in the end.)

Anyway, the owner of that farm was getting on in age and the neighbors, fearing the owner would pass away and the children would parcel out the farm and sell it off in pieces, decided to make the owner an offer she couldn’t refuse.

The neighbors pooled their money, split up the property, and kicked me off since they wanted to hunt it themselves.

Since then my hunting partners and I have been leasing land to hunt – the modern way to acquire hunting property. Since leasing is not inexpensive, we’re forced to gather a group of hunters to pool our money and pay the farmers what they want to lease exclusive hunting rights.

Unfortunately, recently we had a group of hunters purchase the farm next to ours with the sole intent of shooting nothing but trophy bucks. When they learned that five of us leased the 200 acres next door and that we “only” limited ourselves to shooting bucks with 8 points or more, they decided that wasn’t the kind of trophy management they were practicing and wanted us out.

The new neighbors offered the farmer we leased from a seemingly obscene amount of money – well more than what the farm was worth – to buy the property and get rid of the competition.

Now we’re out in the cold again looking for a new place to hunt.

That’s why I have the Chicken Little syndrome. The quest for a trophy buck, by folks with trophy buck$, is having a distinct effect on the ability to find a place to hunt on private property.

Public land is limited in southern Lower Michigan, but – of course – that’s still an option. Ninety percent of the deer killed in southern Michigan, however, are taken on private property.

