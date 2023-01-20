New York fishing report — Jan. 20, 2023

Report from the dock

One of the best ways to beat Cabin Fever, which is easy to develop when there’s a lack of snow and ice during the winter months, is to get out into the sport show and seminar scene. There’s several coming up in the weeks ahead in New York.

Some are big, regional shows with dozens of vendors and seminar speakers while others may be small, local events held by sportsmen’s clubs or churches. Also on the horizon is the dinner banquet season and across New York there are numerous local chapters affiliated with national conservation organizations hosting these events.

All can use some support. Fingers are crossed, meanwhile, that late January will provide some “normal” winter conditions in the form of safe, fishable ice and even some snow for small game hunting. Finally, don’t forget Groundhog Day is Feb. 2. Will old Punxatawney Phil see his shadow?

1000 Islands Region

Anglers are hoping some colder weather will improve what are spotty ice conditions, as are tournament organizers with a few coming up on the river and also on Black Lake soon. Caution is advised.

Adirondacks

With a warm spell behind and cooler weather predicted, things are looking up for ice fishing. Still, anglers can’t be too careful. Small game hunting is seeing a boost and lack of snow through mid-January can only be a good thing for the deer herd.

Capital District/Upper Hudson Valley

There has been little information available about ice conditions. Anglers should keep an eye on Cossayuna Lake and Round Lake as well as those at higher elevations like Grafton Lakes State Park and Thompsons Lake. No report from Saratoga Lake.

Catskills/Southeastern N.Y.

Other than smaller ponds, this could be a tough time of year in the mountains, especially if snowfall makes getting near stream banks difficult.

Central New York

Oswego River

At the present time, we are seeing the flows go up along with the water getting dirtier. But there’s still fish to be caught. Anglers putting in their time are hooking steelhead with a few browns mixed in the upper river. Down below, anglers fishing off the bank have been finding consistent action with brown trout and walleye. Mostly are rolling swimbaits and blade baits from the east side.

Salmon River

Waters were rising and depending on how high the water goes, it could lead to changes. With the river temps hovering at freezing, the increase in flow will have the steelhead moving to the edges. So, concentrate on the slow seams and inside edges. If levels stay where they’re at, fish the pools.

Egg sacs have been the primary bait of choice. White, pink, purple and blue, are the most consistent colors. Other good baits are pink worms, jigs and the occasional bead. Fished under a float, these baits have been producing plenty of action.

Fly anglers have been finding success running stoneflies in a variety of colors, such as copper, blue, and chartreuse. An egg sucking leech or woolly bugger, in black or olive, has also proved productive.

Other waters

For now, there are no reports from DEC for other fisheries in this region. Things should pick up during the ice fishing season.

Finger Lakes/Souther Tier

DEC is always looking for new participants in the Angler Diary Cooperator Program.

If you fish Cayuga Lake, Owasco Lake, Skaneateles Lake, Otisco Lake or any of their tributaries and want to learn more about this program and how to sign up, please contact the Region 7 Fisheries office at 607-753-3095 ext. 213, or on-line at fwfish7@dec.ny.gov.

If you fish Canadice Lake, Canandaigua Lake, Conesus Lake, Hemlock Lake, Honeoye Lake, Keuka Lake or Seneca Lake, please contact the Region 8 Fisheries office at 585-226-5343, or on-line at fwfish8@dec.ny.gov.

Wayne County

Maxwell and the creeks in Wayne County have excellent flows. It looks like Maxwell is ready to blow open the small channel to the lake. There are pockets that hold steelhead at the south end of Lake Road. And there is enough flow on the north side to fish under torpedo bobbers. Some trout were caught at Salmon Creek in Pultneyville. Use fresh egg sacs.

In the bays there was no safe ice anywhere at press time. Same for the Erie Canal. The first to freeze will be Sodus Center Pond or any other small embayment’s like East Bay. The south end of Port will also freeze first.

Other waters

For now, there are no reports from DEC for other fisheries in this region. Things should pick up during the ice fishing season.

Long Island

We’re under 70 days and counting, if this generally mild winter keeps up, until it’s worth throwing some soft plastics in the back bays for early spring stripers. I got a bit of a reprieve from the off-season blues while attending Striper Day, sponsored by Surfcasters Journal, at Ward Melville High School. Always a treat to run into fishing buddies, and always torture to not buy something from each and every vendor there. Two trends that I noticed are really gaining momentum are more and more gliders from different builders along with the growing popularity of flutter spoons.

One local builder in my neck of the woods is Fight Lure Company in Westhampton. (https://www.fightlures.com/) I’ve been keeping an eye on Dave Sanatore’s work for a few years now and he’s progressed in recent years in developing the “frenzy”, now offered in a myriad of colors in 3.5 inches, 4.75 inches, and 6 inches. The profiles are perfect matches from peanut to adult size bunker and can be fished throughout the water column, not just the surface. The 6-inch frenzy can also accommodate heavier hooks to target tuna.

On the flutter spoon front, Fat Cow Fishing (https://www.fatcowfishing.com/) started to produce these in pearl white, chartreuse, and bunker patterns in one size, 8 inches/4 ounces. I was introduced to the flutter spoon a few seasons ago while fishing around Raritan Bay. They caught on like wildfire there and have been migrating east since.

Quite a few believers were made this past year with a phenomenal bunker bite that stuck around longer than usual off Shinnecock. If I have a choice, I always like artificials over live bait so I’m a fan of these. I also think they make a lot more sense logically. You save a bunch of time not having to snag a bunker and re deploy on a circle hook if you don’t have a live well full of bunker. It also makes things a lot easier with a few guys fishing and trying to keep lines from crossing.

On the ride home the reality that nothing I picked up at the show would be put to use for some time hit me. I haven’t had much luck on the freshwater side of things but have only giving it a try a few times. Anglers that know the spots and have a much better knowledge base have been enjoying the milder temps while targeting the usual species. Some white perch and small holder stripers have been caught in brackish waters across the island.

Some solid goose hunting was reported to me by a buddy who was on a guided hunt in Mattituck with Captain Tom Cornicelli. Plenty of action, even if a few in the party were a bit rusty on their marksmanship since last season. Also, on the eastern north and south forks a good number of buffleheads and mallards made it to the dressing table.

Western New York

Chautauqua Lake

Fishing is on hold at Chautauqua as portions of lake were covered with unsafe ice.

Lake Erie and tributaries

Lake Erie tributaries have been running high and muddy for the last few days. According to the USGS stream gages, the Chautauqua County streams are getting close and should be fishable options this weekend, while the Erie County streams will need more time to come down. Quality steelhead action has remained during the transition from fall to winter and anglers had reported fresh fish in the streams following the last high-water event. In cold water conditions, drifting techniques with egg sacs, trout beads, egg flies, jigs and nymphs fished at the bottom is a dependable approach. Slow down the drift and target tailouts, seams and current breaks.

Lake Ontario and tributaries

Lake action for brown trout, and to a lesser extent for steelhead, lake trout and Atlantic salmon, continues to be an option if the weather cooperates. Water has been stained coming out of the tributaries, but that should create a distinct mud-line that will be where the browns will be hanging out. Use stickbaits in bright colors like orange, chartreuse and firetiger when working the mud-line off in-line boards.

The most consistent tributary off Lake Ontario is 18 Mile Creek at Burt Dam. Burt has been muddy, but the bite is hot, reports Matt Vogt, of Newfane. He caught three trout in a short few hours. He also saw a few other trout caught as well. Tributaries are still open, with decent flow. The smaller creeks may start to close the colder it gets. Hair jigs and egg imitations are still doing well. Egg sacs and beads will produce fish, too. No safe ice in Wilson or Olcott harbors yet with the mild conditions.

Niagara River

It’s been a long time coming for consistent Niagara River fishing, which is good now from both boat and shore. Take advantage of it. Trout – steelhead, brown trout, and lake trout – are spread throughout the river from Devil’s Hole to the Niagara Bar off Fort Niagara. MagLips and egg sacs are the two top baits right now, but other lures and baits will also work, but just not as consistently. Captains Chris and Connor Cinelli, of Grand Island had a banner day on the water using pink and chartreuse egg sacs off three-way rigs. Lisa Drabczyk, with Creek Road Bait and Tackle, in Lewiston, reported green murky water, but conditions continue to improve. A few guys caught fish and when they did it was steelhead and lake trout. Sunshine should help trigger increased activity with a bit of warmth. Drabczyk says that Kwikfish or MagLips should be working well, fishing off three-way rigs. Some anglers have been using shiners with mixed success.

For the shore casters, visibility was sitting at 2 to 3 feet according to Mike Ziehm, of Niagara Falls, who is hitting steelhead. Finding the right spot is key. Once again, his homemade No. 4 spinners in pinks and whites are doing the trick. He also caught a few trout on white and silver bucktails. Mike Rzucidlo, of Niagara Falls, also hit the gorge area of the lower river for some browns and rainbows. He was using No. 6 spins and KO wobbler spoons in silver and green.

Orleans County

Flows in the Oak are high and stained with about one foot of visibility. Depending on your perspective some might call it only slightly high. Either way there’s still a good head of turbine flow that’s full bore or close to full bore and the water color is slowly getting better. Drifts now will definitely be more productive. Overflow levels are diminished.

No icing anywhere and the downstream slow water is wide open. Other area smaller tribs have medium flows and slightly stained water color something like 1 – 2 feet of visibility. Chance of fresh steelhead on the backside of the last higher flows or at least the past fall’s browns and steelhead should be redistributed. Any significant precipitation could raise all the trib flows back high and dirty. Without any persistent cold or snow or ice hanging in, these precipitation events are going to keep water color on the stained side.

At a Lake Ontario Charter Boat Association (LOCBA) meeting, Brian Weidel of USGS spoke about the results of the 2022 Spring alewife sampling. Mild winters or short-duration cold weather lasting into spring is generally considered good for alewife survival, and hopefully a so far mild winter will bode well for alewives. Trout and salmon rely on alewives in particular in the open Lake waters of Lake Ontario.

Ron Bierstine, Orleans County Sportfishing Coordinator