Money now available for Aquatic Invasive Species research projects in Minnesota

St. Paul — The Minnesota Aquatic Invasive Species Research Center at the University of Minnesota is requesting proposals for research studies involving AIS in the state.

The MAISRC was created in 2012 via funding from the Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund (lottery proceeds) and the state. The mission of the MAISRC is to learn more about AIS and control methods.

Nick Phelps, director of MAISRC as well as fisheries, wildlife and conservation biology associate professor, said the research center has $2 million to offer researchers, with the focus on 18 priorities centered around AIS.

“Our goal is to develop science-based solutions to our invasive species problems,” Phelps said. “Our strategy is to prevent the spread, control of mass populations. Very solutions-oriented.”

Phelps added that the center has been involved in about 50 projects since 2012, with the focus on invasive species such as zebra mussels, Asian carp, common carp, and invasive plant species, such as Eurasian watermilfoil.

There are three different categories among the 18 priorities: early detection and preventing the establishment of priority species, creating and improving options for control of priority species, and understanding impacts to prioritize management actions.

The process to determine the 18 priorities was lengthy.

“The (Legislative-Citizen Commission on Natural Resources) funds MAISRC and then we turn around and utilize a pretty thorough prioritization process to identify the highest priority needs,” Phelps said. “That’s what makes up our request for proposals. Then, we allocate that money to fund projects.”

First, a technical committee is formed by the MAISRC to determine the 40 top species for research projects. Then, a survey or questionnaire is sent out to thousands of people and organizations that have an interest in the topic to ask for ideas on what could be done, research-wise.

Phelps said the center received 700 responses with three ideas in each response, so of the 2,100 ideas, the MAISRC hosts 20 experts to go through the ideas and rank them, paring them to 18 priorities for research projects.

The request for proposals happens every year, but the prioritization process occurs every two years.

“The funds we receive are primarily from the LCCMR, which is state lottery funds,” Phelps said. “Without that support, this wouldn’t be possible, and the research wouldn’t be possible to understand aquatic invasive species better. So, we appreciate the support we receive from the LCCMR and the state.”

A breakdown of the 18 priorities within the three categories follows:

The 18 priorities

Category 1: Early detection and preventing the establishment of priority species:

1) Evaluate the effectiveness and feasibility of implementing Asian carp deterrents (e.g., electric, acoustic, etc.) in field settings, such as at spillway gates, to reduce the risk of carp spread during open-water conditions.

2) Develop tools to assess invasive microorganisms and AIS eDNA.

3) Refine AIS containment and/or shielding priorities.

4) Survey inland lakes to improve understanding of current and potential future distribution AIS.

5) Assess whether zander can successfully hybridize with walleyes and sauger to inform risk assessment and prioritize prevention strategies.

6) Investigate the values and motives that prompt the release of invasive fishes such as goldfish, aquarium fishes/pets, and baitfish into the environment.

Category 2: Creating and improving options for control of priority species:

7) Develop innovative and environmentally-safe control technologies for priority AIS populations.

8) Evaluate native plant recovery in lakes that have been managed for aquatic invasive plants and develop improved methods for post-treatment restoration of native submerged aquatic vegetation.

9.) Quantify short- and long-term benefits and impacts of copper-based aquatic pesticides on non-target organisms.

10) Develop methods to prevent production of starry stonewort bulbils (reproductive structures) and/or reduce their viability.

11) Evaluate environmental conditions that contribute to blooms of didymo, assess impacts of didymo mats, and develop feasible strategies to control didymo spread and reduce its impacts.

12) Compare water bodies that have versus have not been managed for AIS over longer time scales to set realistic expectations of management outcomes and no-action alternatives.

Category 3: Understanding effects to prioritize management actions:

13) Evaluate the effects of high-priority AIS and management of AIS on wild rice.

14) Evaluate environmental, ecological, economic, provisioning, subsistence, or cultural impacts of AIS on lakes and rivers in Minnesota under current and future climate scenarios.

15) Determine the non-target, water-quality, and ecological impacts of aquatic herbicides being applied repeatedly over time and across large areas.

16) Investigate density-dependent responses of waterfowl species to Bithynia (faucet snails).

17) Evaluate associations between zebra mussel infestation and mercury concentrations in fish tissues to inform fish-consumption advisories for zebra-mussel invaded lakes.

18) Evaluate the threat posed by largemouth bass virus on largemouth and smallmouth bass populations to support management responses.

Phelps anticipates a multitude of proposals.

“What I’m hoping to see is a mix of very applied, immediate problem-solving projects,” he said. “There are questions today that if people knew the answers to we could manage these species better. And so I’d like to see some projects that are focused on today’s needs. I also hope though that there are some projects that come in that are more ambitious and longer term.”