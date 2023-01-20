Minnesota Senate committee gives DNR commissioner, Strommen, a thumbs-up

St. Paul — The Senate Environment, Climate, and Legacy Committee on Thursday advanced the confirmation process of Sarah Strommen to her second term as DNR commissioner. Gov. Tim Walz recently re-appointed Strommen to continue as commissioner during his second term as governor.

Strommen was the first woman to be appointed and confirmed as DNR commissioner back in 2019. During the past four years, Strommen said she has focused on connecting people to the outdoors, and that would continue to be her focus for the next four years.

“When I was appointed in 2019, one of my top priorities and one of my top priorities still is to connect people to the outdoors and to connect Minnesotans to our work at the DNR,” Strommen said. “I believe that these outdoor connections are critical for sustaining our state’s natural resources and our outdoor recreation economy.”

Strommen said she wants to continue building the DNR for the future and cited the ongoing “4 The Outdoors,” funding effort – four steps in four years to ensure the future of conservation and outdoor recreation in Minnesota. She emphasized the funding program during her conversation with the committee.

The complete Senate needs to confirm Strommen in a floor vote before she officially becomes commissioner for a second term.

“I take a very open-door approach with stakeholders and the public,” Strommen said. “Always willing to meet and listen.”

Strommen’s bio on the DNR website says she holds a bachelor’s degree from Grinnell College, where she majored in biology and Latin American studies. She later earned her master’s degree in environmental management from Duke University.

She served several terms on the Ramsey city council and was elected mayor in 2012, a position she stepped down from in May 2018.